Home / Elections / 'Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko': Delhi CM launches campaign ahead of polls in 5 states

'Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko': Delhi CM launches campaign ahead of polls in 5 states

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal today launched his Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) 'Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko' campaign
1 min read . 12:58 PM IST Livemint

Kejriwal said his government has done a number of good works  and asked Delhiites to urge voters in poll-bound states to give a chance to the AAP

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal today launched his Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) 'Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko' campaign, ahead of the assembly elections in the states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

“Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko- We are starting this campaign from today...Delhi people can make videos telling people of other states about work done by AAP and appeal to them to give Kejriwal/AAP a chance, ahead of polls. Upload these videos on social media," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal said his government has done a number of good works like providing free electricity and water, and asked Delhiites to urge voters in poll-bound Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Uttarakhand to give a chance to the AAP.

He also appealed to his party workers to share such videos and make them viral on different social media platforms.

