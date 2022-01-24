'Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko': Delhi CM launches campaign ahead of polls in 5 states

'Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko': Delhi CM launches campaign ahead of polls in 5 states1 min read . 12:58 PM IST
Kejriwal said his government has done a number of good works and asked Delhiites to urge voters in poll-bound states to give a chance to the AAP
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Kejriwal said his government has done a number of good works and asked Delhiites to urge voters in poll-bound states to give a chance to the AAP
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal today launched his Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) 'Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko' campaign, ahead of the assembly elections in the states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal today launched his Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) 'Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko' campaign, ahead of the assembly elections in the states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.
“Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko- We are starting this campaign from today...Delhi people can make videos telling people of other states about work done by AAP and appeal to them to give Kejriwal/AAP a chance, ahead of polls. Upload these videos on social media," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Kejriwal said his government has done a number of good works like providing free electricity and water, and asked Delhiites to urge voters in poll-bound Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Uttarakhand to give a chance to the AAP.
He also appealed to his party workers to share such videos and make them viral on different social media platforms.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!