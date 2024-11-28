Eknath Shinde may not be Maharashtra CM. What could he get in return?

Maharashtra CM news: Will Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde lose the Maharashtra CM chair? If yes, then what could he get in return? Let dive into a few prospects.

Livemint
Published28 Nov 2024, 09:32 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addresses a press conference, in Thane on Wednesday.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addresses a press conference, in Thane on Wednesday. (ANI)

After spending two-and-a-half years as the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde may not secure the CM chair this time. Many believe that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis will become the Maharashtra Chief Minister. However, a confirmation on the same is awaited.

The Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024 were announced on November 23, and the term of the Maharashtra Assembly ended on November 26. The BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance (Mahayuti) won the election by bagging 235 of the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra. However, the Mahayuti has yet to decide who would be the Chief Minister as the tussle between Shinde and Fadnavis continues.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM LIVE: Fadnavis or Shinde? — Key meet in Delhi today

Media reports on Wednesday suggested that Shinde was unwilling to give up the Chief Minister's post. Some even claimed that he didn't want the Deputy Chief Minister's post. Amid these speculations, Shinde held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon to clear the air.

Shinde said on Wednesday he would support and accept the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP's top leadership. He said he called PM Modi and assured him he wouldn't be an "obstacle" whatever their decision.

Also Read | How Eknath Shinde’s star rose in Maharashtra politics

Shinde has been a key figure in Maharashtra politics. He rebelled in the Uddhav Thackeray-led (united) Shiv Sena in 2022. He became the Chief Minister by forming an alliance with the BJP. Several welfare schemes were launched under his leadership.

So what could Eknath Shinde eye in return for giving up the CM post?

1. A Deputy CM post?

It's speculated that Eknath Shinde's son, Shrikant Shinde, may be given the deputy chief minister's post in the Maharashtra government. Mumbai Tak reported that Eknath Shinde wants his son to get the post. Shrikant Shinde is a Lok Sabha Member from Kalyan.

2. Convenor of the grand alliance?

Sources told Mumbai Tak that Eknath Shinde demanded the post of the grand alliance convenor, Mahayuti. However, the report added that the BJP has not responded positively to these demands. This post may prove important for Shinde to maintain credibility among his supporters.

3. Maharashtra Home Minister?

Another speculation in the political circle is that Shinde has demanded a big post in the government. This post could be of a Maharashtra Home Minister. "Today, no Chief Minister wants to be a Chief Minister without having the home ministry," the report added. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has kept the state's home ministry woth himself.

4. Ministerial position at Centre?

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was denied the CM's post in the state after the 2023 state election. He was recently made the Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare of India. Such could be the fate of Eknath Shinde.

5. Mayor of Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)?

It is said that the one who rules the BMC is the king of Mumbai. So, even if the BJP wins more seats in the municipal elections, Shinde's Shiv Sena may win the post of mayor.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Nov 2024, 09:32 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsEknath Shinde may not be Maharashtra CM. What could he get in return?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    560.20
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    36.4 (6.95%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,167.00
    03:43 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -32.75 (-2.73%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    137.80
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -1.15 (-0.83%)

    Adani Enterprises share price

    2,437.45
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    39.1 (1.63%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Karur Vysya Bank share price

    239.10
    03:29 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    9.1 (3.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    551.45
    03:47 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    7.9 (1.45%)

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,896.45
    03:58 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    40.05 (0.82%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,455.55
    03:54 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -7.6 (-0.22%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    5,991.45
    03:56 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -481.35 (-7.44%)

    SBI Life Insurance Company share price

    1,427.95
    03:55 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -77.55 (-5.15%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,128.60
    03:29 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -59.3 (-4.99%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    796.55
    03:58 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -38.75 (-4.64%)
    More from Top Losers

    Honasa Consumer share price

    251.55
    03:54 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    22.85 (9.99%)

    ITI share price

    295.40
    03:56 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    19.65 (7.13%)

    Adani Power share price

    560.20
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    36.4 (6.95%)

    Ujjivan Small Finance Bank share price

    35.88
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    2.32 (6.91%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,535.00290.00
      Chennai
      77,541.00290.00
      Delhi
      77,693.00290.00
      Kolkata
      77,545.00290.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.10
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.