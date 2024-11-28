Eknath Shinde may not be Maharashtra CM. What could he get in return?

Maharashtra CM news: Will Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde lose the Maharashtra CM chair? If yes, then what could he get in return? Let dive into a few prospects.

After spending two-and-a-half years as the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde may not secure the CM chair this time. Many believe that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis will become the Maharashtra Chief Minister. However, a confirmation on the same is awaited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024 were announced on November 23, and the term of the Maharashtra Assembly ended on November 26. The BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance (Mahayuti) won the election by bagging 235 of the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra. However, the Mahayuti has yet to decide who would be the Chief Minister as the tussle between Shinde and Fadnavis continues.

Media reports on Wednesday suggested that Shinde was unwilling to give up the Chief Minister's post. Some even claimed that he didn't want the Deputy Chief Minister's post. Amid these speculations, Shinde held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon to clear the air. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shinde said on Wednesday he would support and accept the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP's top leadership. He said he called PM Modi and assured him he wouldn't be an "obstacle" whatever their decision.

Shinde has been a key figure in Maharashtra politics. He rebelled in the Uddhav Thackeray-led (united) Shiv Sena in 2022. He became the Chief Minister by forming an alliance with the BJP. Several welfare schemes were launched under his leadership.

So what could Eknath Shinde eye in return for giving up the CM post? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. A Deputy CM post? It's speculated that Eknath Shinde's son, Shrikant Shinde, may be given the deputy chief minister's post in the Maharashtra government. Mumbai Tak reported that Eknath Shinde wants his son to get the post. Shrikant Shinde is a Lok Sabha Member from Kalyan.

2. Convenor of the grand alliance? Sources told Mumbai Tak that Eknath Shinde demanded the post of the grand alliance convenor, Mahayuti. However, the report added that the BJP has not responded positively to these demands. This post may prove important for Shinde to maintain credibility among his supporters.

3. Maharashtra Home Minister? Another speculation in the political circle is that Shinde has demanded a big post in the government. This post could be of a Maharashtra Home Minister. "Today, no Chief Minister wants to be a Chief Minister without having the home ministry," the report added. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has kept the state's home ministry woth himself. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4. Ministerial position at Centre? Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was denied the CM's post in the state after the 2023 state election. He was recently made the Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare of India. Such could be the fate of Eknath Shinde.