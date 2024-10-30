Eknath Shinde net worth: Maharashtra CM’s income down 20%, wife’s earnings surged 200% in 5 years. Get full details

Maharashtra Elections: CM Eknath Shinde reports a 20% drop in income over five years, while his wife Lata's earnings surged by 200%. Discover the intriguing details behind their financial transformation as November 20 elections approach.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published30 Oct 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Eknath Shinde net worth: Maharashtra CM's income down 20%, wife's earnings surged 200% in 5 years. Get full details
Eknath Shinde net worth: Maharashtra CM’s income down 20%, wife’s earnings surged 200% in 5 years. Get full details

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday filed his nomination from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly constituency in Thane for the Maharashtra Election 2024.

The election for 288-member Maharashtra Assembly is scheduled for November 20. The counting of votes will be held on November 23.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction), is fighting against the ruling Shinde-led Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP's Mahayuti alliance in the elections.

Also Read | Maharashtra Elections: BJP fighting 152 seats, Congress 102, no clarity on few

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the undivided Shiv Sena bagged 56 while the Congress won 44 seats.

As declared in the nomination affidavit, Shinde, who is also chief of Shiv Sena (Shinde), has declared that his networth increased by 63.31 per cent while his wife’s wealth increased by 73.26 per cent in last five years.

Chief Minister Shinde’s annual income has dropped by 22 per cent while his wife’s annual income has increaed by 214 per cent from 2019 to 2024, the affidavit said.

Net Worth of CM Shinde

Shinde has declared net worth of 14.83 crore in his affidavit. In 2019, Shinde's netw worth was 5.44 crore.

Shinde's assets include worth 2,600, FDs worth 10.76 lakhs, shares of Thane Janata Cooperative Bank (TJSB) worth 50,500 and an LIC policy worth 59.87 Lakhs.

Shinde has Gold ornaments weighing 110gm worth 7.92 Lakhs. He also has a revolver worth 2.50 Lakhs and a pistol worth 2.25 Lakhs.

Also Read | Maharashtra Polls: CM Eknath Shinde files nomination from Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat

Shinde owns two cars including a 2006-registered Mahindra Armada and 2011-registered Mahindra Bolero.

Annual Income

Shinde has, however, decalred that his annual income has dropped from 44.81 Lakhs in 2020 to 34.81 Lakhs in 2024. His primarly sources of income are business and agriculture avenues which include Bombay Food Packers, Shivam Transport, Shivam Enterprises and Newleaf Organics, apart from his salary from the state government.

Shinde has a liability worth 5.29 core to be paid against loans from his wife, daughter-in-law and a real estate company.

Wife's annual income sees 200 pc jump

Chief Minister Shinde's wife, Lata Shinde’s has decalred assets worth 22.85 crore in the affidavit. It was 6.11 crore in 2019. Lata has 2 lakh in cash, FDs worth 1.50 crore, an LIC policy of 3.84 lakh and a another insurance policy worth 17.33 Lakhs.

She has declared that she owns 580gm gold ornamenst worth 41.76 Lakh, Toyota Innova and Mahindra Scorpio cars. Lata has lent 4.55 crore to his husband and has investments in multiple businesses owned by the couple, according to the affidavit.

Also Read | Maharashtra election: BJP reiterates objection as ally NCP fields Nawab Malik

In 2020, Lata's annual income was 5.03 lakh which has now grown to 15.83 lakhs in 2024 as per the affidavit. She has declared businesses like Shinde Construction, Newleaf Organics and other rents as her sources of income.

She also has a liability worth 9.9 crore to be paid against loans from banks and individuals.

Key Takeaways
  • Eknath Shinde’s income decline contrasts sharply with his wife’s significant income growth.
  • Lata Shinde’s financial success highlights the economic potential of family-owned businesses.
  • The upcoming elections could be influenced by the Shindes’ financial narrative, impacting voter perception.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Business NewsElectionsEknath Shinde net worth: Maharashtra CM’s income down 20%, wife’s earnings surged 200% in 5 years. Get full details

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    291.40
    11:50 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    7.8 (2.75%)

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    325.30
    11:50 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    4.65 (1.45%)

    Tata Motors share price

    846.15
    11:51 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    3.1 (0.37%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.25
    11:50 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    0.2 (0.13%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gillette India share price

    9,845.55
    11:37 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    433.25 (4.6%)

    Coforge share price

    7,879.60
    11:36 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    124.1 (1.6%)

    City Union Bank share price

    178.10
    11:37 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.65%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,218.10
    11:37 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    -15.55 (-1.26%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honeywell Automation India share price

    45,150.00
    11:37 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    -3839.05 (-7.84%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    13,456.60
    11:37 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    -828.05 (-5.8%)

    Cipla share price

    1,421.35
    11:37 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    -56.75 (-3.84%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    656.10
    11:37 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    -25.1 (-3.68%)
    More from Top Losers

    Data Patterns India share price

    2,407.00
    11:37 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    200.45 (9.08%)

    Redington India share price

    180.95
    11:37 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    14.2 (8.52%)

    Laxmi Organic Industries share price

    273.25
    11:37 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    20.65 (8.17%)

    Action Construction Equipment share price

    1,275.45
    11:37 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    91.9 (7.76%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,475.00670.00
      Chennai
      80,481.00670.00
      Delhi
      80,633.00670.00
      Kolkata
      80,485.00670.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.