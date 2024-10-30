Maharashtra Elections: CM Eknath Shinde reports a 20% drop in income over five years, while his wife Lata's earnings surged by 200%. Discover the intriguing details behind their financial transformation as November 20 elections approach.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday filed his nomination from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly constituency in Thane for the Maharashtra Election 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The election for 288-member Maharashtra Assembly is scheduled for November 20. The counting of votes will be held on November 23.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction), is fighting against the ruling Shinde-led Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP's Mahayuti alliance in the elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the undivided Shiv Sena bagged 56 while the Congress won 44 seats.

As declared in the nomination affidavit, Shinde, who is also chief of Shiv Sena (Shinde), has declared that his networth increased by 63.31 per cent while his wife’s wealth increased by 73.26 per cent in last five years.

Chief Minister Shinde’s annual income has dropped by 22 per cent while his wife’s annual income has increaed by 214 per cent from 2019 to 2024, the affidavit said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Net Worth of CM Shinde Shinde has declared net worth of ₹14.83 crore in his affidavit. In 2019, Shinde's netw worth was ₹5.44 crore.

Shinde's assets include worth ₹2,600, FDs worth ₹10.76 lakhs, shares of Thane Janata Cooperative Bank (TJSB) worth ₹50,500 and an LIC policy worth ₹59.87 Lakhs.

Shinde has Gold ornaments weighing 110gm worth ₹7.92 Lakhs. He also has a revolver worth ₹2.50 Lakhs and a pistol worth ₹2.25 Lakhs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shinde owns two cars including a 2006-registered Mahindra Armada and 2011-registered Mahindra Bolero.

Annual Income Shinde has, however, decalred that his annual income has dropped from ₹ 44.81 Lakhs in 2020 to ₹34.81 Lakhs in 2024. His primarly sources of income are business and agriculture avenues which include Bombay Food Packers, Shivam Transport, Shivam Enterprises and Newleaf Organics, apart from his salary from the state government.

Shinde has a liability worth ₹5.29 core to be paid against loans from his wife, daughter-in-law and a real estate company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wife's annual income sees 200 pc jump Chief Minister Shinde's wife, Lata Shinde’s has decalred assets worth ₹22.85 crore in the affidavit. It was ₹6.11 crore in 2019. Lata has ₹ 2 lakh in cash, FDs worth ₹1.50 crore, an LIC policy of ₹3.84 lakh and a another insurance policy worth ₹17.33 Lakhs.

She has declared that she owns 580gm gold ornamenst worth ₹41.76 Lakh, Toyota Innova and Mahindra Scorpio cars. Lata has lent ₹4.55 crore to his husband and has investments in multiple businesses owned by the couple, according to the affidavit.

In 2020, Lata's annual income was ₹5.03 lakh which has now grown to ₹15.83 lakhs in 2024 as per the affidavit. She has declared businesses like Shinde Construction, Newleaf Organics and other rents as her sources of income. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She also has a liability worth ₹9.9 crore to be paid against loans from banks and individuals.