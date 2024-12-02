Caretaker Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde has pitched for his return to the top post in Maharashtra saying that people wanted him back as the chief minister since he worked for them in his tenure since 2022.

The Shiv Sena president's comments came on Sunday, a day after the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced that the new government in the state will be sworn in on December 5 at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan.

“I was the people’s Chief Minister. Actually, I used to say that I was not just the Chief Minister but the Common Man. As a common man, I understood problems and pain suffered by the people and tried to address them. Since I worked as a common man, obviously people feel that I should become the Chief Minister,” Shinde was quoted in The Indian Express in response to a question regarding the demand among some sections that he should hold the post again.

Shinde, who rebelled along with over 39 party lawmakers in 2022 and eventually became Chief Minister of the Mahayuti government, also reminded the BJP leadership that Maharashtra Assembly elections were successfully fought under his leadership.

'Assembly Election Fought Under My Leadership' “The kind of success that the Mahayuti Government has secured has never been achieved by anyone in the past….The Assembly elections were fought under my leadership. Both the Deputy Chief Ministers and other colleagues were with me. We secured a big victory,” he said.

Shinde was speaking to reporters in his native village of Dare in Satara district, where he spent two days after meeting Shah on Thursday. He, however, reiterated that his party would support the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“However, there should be no confusion… I held a press conference last week and clarified that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will take the decision regarding the Chief Minister’s post. My party Shiv Sena and myself will support their decision… There should be no ifs and buts in anyone’s mind,” he said.

The Assembly Elections in Maharashtra were held on November 20 and the results were announced on November 23. The Mahayuti won 230 seats in the 288-member assembly elections. Of these, the BJP alone bagged 132 seats. Among other partners, Shinde-led Shiv Sena won 57 seats, while Ajit Pawar’s NCP won 41 seats.

Since then there has been speculation about who will be the Chief Minister of Maharashtra — Eknath Shinde or Devendra Fadnavis. Reports suggested Fadnavis will be officially picked to succeed Eknath Shinde today, ahead of December 5, swearing-in.

