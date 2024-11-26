Maharashtra CM dilemma: Eknath Shinde urges supporters to stay away from ‘Varsha’ as suspense continues

Maharashtra CM dilemma: In the aftermath of a historic electoral victory, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde urged supporters to refrain from gathering outside his residence as uncertainty looms over the next chief ministerial appointment amid pressure within the ruling alliance. 

Written By Gulam Jeelani
26 Nov 2024
Maharashtra CM dilemma: : Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis address a press conference as the Mahayuti is set to form the government in the state
Maharashtra CM dilemma: : Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis address a press conference as the Mahayuti is set to form the government in the state(ANI)

Maharashtra CM dilemma: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has asked supporters not to throng his official residence ‘Varsha’ in south Mumbai to pitch for his continuation on the top post.

The development comes amid a delay in the announcement of the next chief minister of Maharashtra days after the Mahayuti stormed to power in the assembly elections.

"After the great victory of the Mahayuti alliance, our government will be formed once again in the state. As a grand alliance, we contested the election together and are still together today,” Shinde wrote on on X, asking his supporters not to assemble outside the Varsha bungalow, or any other location in his support.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance secured a thumping victory, winning 230 seats in the 288-member assembly. Yet, the result declared on November 23 has unleashed pressure on alliance partners to take a call on who will be the chief minister — incumbent chief minister Eknath Shinde or BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. A consensus has eluded the ruling combine’s leaders  on who should be the next Chief Minister.

“Out of love for me, some people have appealed to everyone to gather together and come to Mumbai. I am deeply grateful for your love. But I appeal that no one should come together in my support in such a manner," Shinde said.

BJP's best-ever show

The BJP secured 132 of its 235 seats and has so far maintained silence. But the saffron party is reportedly under pressure from its MLAs, who want the chief minister to be from the BJP. Many MLAs are learnt to have suggested the name of Devendra Fadnavis, currently the Deputy Chief Minister, for the top post.

Shinde’s supporters have been saying that he should continue as CM as the landslide win was achieved under his leadership.

But I appeal that no one should come together in my support in such a manner.

Apart from the BJP, the Mahayuti has Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena  in the alliance. The NCP bagged 41 seats, while Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena won 57 seats in the assembly polls.

(With PTI inputs)

Key Takeaways
  • The Mahayuti alliance’s victory has intensified the debate over the next Chief Minister.
  • Eknath Shinde’s request to supporters reflects the delicate political balance within the alliance.
  • Internal pressures within the BJP may lead to a shift in leadership despite Shinde’s claims of winning under his leadership.

First Published:26 Nov 2024
