Maharashtra's next Chief Minister remains undecided amid political tensions. Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena insists on his reinstatement, while the BJP considers alternatives like Devendra Fadnavis. The coalition faces urgency as the assembly's term ended on November 26

Maharashtra New CM: “Eknath Shinde will not accept the position of the Deputy Chief Minister," Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat said on Wednesday. Amid growing political tensions and a strategic impasse, the question of who will take the helm as Maharashtra's next Chief Minister remains unresolved. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the Maharashtra assembly election results freshly in, the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance finds itself at a crossroads, torn between several potential candidates for the coveted position.

Shiv Sena's Stand on Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat, speaking to India Today, stressed that Eknath Shinde "won't accept Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister's post." Shirsat further elaborated, stating, "The Assembly elections were fought in the name of Eknath Shinde. He deserves to return as the Chief Minister. He will not accept the position of Deputy Chief Minister." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This declaration underscores the Shiv Sena faction's frustration with the ongoing political negotiations and their insistence that the party's electoral face, Eknath Shinde, must be reinstated in the top post.

Shiv Sena Echoing Concerns from Political Observers Shirsat's remarks mirror those of NCP-SP leader Clyde Crasto, who earlier this today criticised the BJP for its shifting stance on the CM issue. "During the elections, the BJP always said they were contesting with Eknath Shinde as the face of Mahayuti. Now, when the time has come, and he has also performed, they are talking about alternatives, which clearly means they are using Shinde," Crasto said.

He went on to accuse the BJP of undermining Shinde's legitimacy. "This is injustice to Shinde. Are they trying to say he is not good enough to be the CM, or are they trying to say they used him and now want their man as the CM?" Crasto added, urging the BJP to respect the people's mandate and swiftly announce the new Chief Minister. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BJP’s Dilemma: Shinde or Fadnavis? The Mahayuti coalition, which performed strongly in the November 2024 elections, is grappling with the question of who should lead the state government.

With the BJP securing 132 seats, Devendra Fadnavis is seen as the front-runner for the position. However, Eknath Shinde's faction of the Shiv Sena, which bagged 57 seats, is also staking its claim, with their demand for Eknath Shinde to return as Maharashtra CM gaining traction.

In a notable turn of events, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale weighed in on the debate, suggesting that Devendra Fadnavis should lead the Maharashtra government, citing the desire of the people of Maharashtra for Fadnavis to assume the CM role. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Athawale even proposed that Eknath Shinde could accept the Deputy CM position or potentially take on a role within the Modi government.

Ajit Pawar's Role in the Mix Alongside Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) remains a key player in the coalition. Ajit Pawar's NCP secured 41 seats in the election, and his role in the upcoming government formation is crucial, particularly given the balance of power between the three major parties.