Election Results 2026: How are votes counted in India - process, rounds & verification – all you need to know

Election Results 2026: The election results for West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will be declared today, 4 May. The counting of votes begins at 8 AM.

The final results are expected by evening. The trends, however, would be known by afternoon, as per past experience of the counting process that involves counting of postal ballots followed by the votes recorded in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Date and time of results Date: 4 May, Monday

Counting Time: 8 AM

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Early trends are expected to start coming in within the first few hours.

Final results to come by afternoon or evening.

Who is responsible for counting? The Returning Officer (RO) of Election Commission of India is responsible for conducting elections in a constituency, which also includes counting of votes. The RO is an officer of the government or a local authority nominated by the ECI for each constituency in consultation with the state government, according to a detailed information on the website of PRS Legislative Research.

Where does the counting take place? The RO decides the place where the votes will be counted for each constituency. The date and time of counting is fixed by the ECI.

The counting is performed under the direct supervision of the RO. In each round of counting, votes from 14 EVMs are counted.

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What is the counting process? Counting is performed by supervisors appointed by the RO. A counting supervisor oversees the vote-counting process at every table. A micro-observer is also present to ensure compliance.

Counting staff are appointed through a three-stage randomisation process to ensure impartiality. Candidates, along with their counting agents and election agents, are also present in the counting hall.

Election Results 2026: Page 431, Handbook for Returning Officer Document 23 Edition 1, Election Commission of India

Counting of votes begins with Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballots (ETPB) and Postal Ballots (PB). These votes are counted under the direct supervision of the RO. Counting of EVMs can start 30 minutes after the commencement of PB counting, even if all PBs have not been counted. At the end of each round of counting, the results from 14 EVMs are declared.

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The process – step-by-step

The counting process begins simultaneously across the country for all seats.

STEP 1: Postal Ballot Counting Before EVMs are opened, postal ballots are counted first

These include votes from Service voters (armed forces), Government officials on duty and senior citizens

STEP 2: EVM Counting Each EVM contains votes from a specific polling station. These machines are opened one by one in rounds of counting. Each round includes multiple polling stations. The votes are displayed on the control unit and recorded officially.

Votes are counted in multiple rounds. The size of a seat will determine the number of counting rounds.

Results of counting are announced after each round and trends are updated accordingly.

VVPAT Verification VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) slips are checked to ensure trust in EVMs:

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In this process, randomly selected polling stations (usually 5 per constituency) are verified. This is done to cross check electronic results with paper records.

Final Results After all rounds are completed, the total votes are compiled. The candidate with the highest votes is declared the winner. The Returning Officer officially announces the result.

Winning candidates receive a certificate of election. The date of each seat is published on official Election Commission websites.

How to track election results? The Election Commission of India displays the seat-wise results on its website. For real-time updates on the Assembly election results, stay tuned to LiveMint.

Here is how you can check the results on the Election Commission of India’s website

-Visit the official website of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

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-Here you will be directed to a window displaying frames for the states of West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

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- Click on the state/UT to view the live counting results.

-You can also download the ECINET app to check results on mobile phones.

Key Takeaways The counting process involves multiple rounds, starting with postal ballots before EVMs.

Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) verification enhances trust in electronic voting.

Results are announced after each round, with final tallies declared by the Returning Officer.