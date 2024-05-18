Election Commission said it is convinced that Humayun Kabir made the statement and thus violated the provisions of the model code of conduct.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday censured Trinamool Congress leader Humayun Kabir after his remark sparked a controversy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The TMC leader had threatened voters and rival party workers through statements based on religious lines.

Also Read: EC issues show cause notice to West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar over ads targeting TMC {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to reports, while delivering a speech in Kazipara area of West Bengal's Murshidabad district, Humayun Kabir threatened to throw BJP supporters into river Bhagirathi, a tributary of river Ganga in West Bengal, within two hours.

“If I can't throw BJP (supporters) into the river Bhagirathi Ganga within two hours, I will leave politics. I will not let you guys stay in Shaktipur," Kabir allegedly said in a viral video, reported India Today.

After EC's show-cause notice, the TMC leader had also defended himself and said the remarks were deliberately taken in isolation to make it seem as a threat and a violation of the model code of conduct.

While delivering a speech, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader had threatened the voters and the workers of rival parties and the Election Commission believed that his remarks sought to create religious divide, reported PTI.

The poll authority said it is convinced that he made the statement and thus violated the provisions of the model code of conduct. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dubbing his remarks as a misconduct, the commission "strongly condemned" and censured him.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has also issued a show cause notice to West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar over advertisement targeting Trinamool Congress. The EC has asked him to submit his reply by 5 pm on May 21. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Whereas, on May 17, the Election Commission had issued a show-cause notice to Abhijit Gangopadhyay over his "improper, injudicious, undignified" remarks against Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!