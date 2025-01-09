Delhi election 2025: Election Commission directed Delhi CEO to probe AAP's complaint after the party penned a letter, alleging violations of the model code of conduct and electoral laws by BJP candidate Parvesh Verma.

Delhi election 2025: Election Commission directed Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer to probe Aam Aadmi Party's complaint on January 9. AAP addressed a letter to Chief Election Commissioner, days before Vidhan Sabha polls are scheduled to take place in the national capital. AAP raised concerns regarding alleged violations of electoral laws and the model code of conduct by BJP candidate Parvesh Verma, as well as discrepancies in Delhi electoral roll.

Election Commission's Principal Secretary Ajoy Kumar in reply to this letter stated, "The delegation raised certain allegations of violation of Model Code of Conduct against Shri Parvesh Verma, a prospective candidate of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP)."

The letter dated January 9 added, "They also raised allegations of additions and deletions in the Electoral roll of the Assembly Constituency of New Delhi."

AAP's complaint In the letter, AAP accused Parvesh Verma of initiating a campaign called "Har Ghar Naukri on January 8, days before polls. According to Arvind Kejriwal-led party, this measure is contrary to the guidelines of Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and is also a violation of Section 123 of the Representation of People Act 1951.

Describing opposition party's activities as violation of the Model Code of Conduct, AAP said Parvesh Verma-led campaign involves the distribution of posters and pamphlets and setting up on ground camps.

"A job fair has also been announced which is going to be conducted on January 15. This is a clear attempt to lure voters and influence the electoral process. Mr. Verma is also distributing job cards to voters with bar codes," the letter states.