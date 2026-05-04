'Election Commission is BJP's commission': Mamata Banerjee's big charge as West Bengal election results snap TMC's grip

West Bengal elections 2026: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) breached the barrier in Bengal by leading in 208 seats, of which 171 have been won, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the BJP, calling it an “immoral victory” and alleging that the Election Commission is acting as the BJP’s commission.

She further claimed the saffron party “looted” over 100 seats.

“More than 100 seats BJP looted. The Election Commission is the BJP's commission. I complained to the CO and also Manoj Agrawal, but they are not doing anything. Do you think this is a victory? It is an immoral victory, not a moral victory,” she said.

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Banerjee added, “Whatever the Election Commission has done, along with the Central Forces and the PM & Home Minister, is totally illegal. It is loot, loot, loot. We will bounce back.”

‘BJP will work relentlessly for the better future of Bengal’ Referring to the violence during the polls in Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on workers across political parties to put an end to the ongoing cycle of unrest. He said that with the BJP’s victory, the emphasis should shift toward change rather than retaliation, and toward building the future instead of fostering fear, urging all party workers to bring the cycle of violence to a close.

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"This Bengal election has been very special for another reason as well. You must remember what kind of news used to come during Bengal elections. Violence, fear, and deaths of innocent people. But this time, the entire country heard a new piece of news that peaceful voting took place in West Bengal. For the first time, not a single innocent citizen lost their life in election violence. In this grand festival of democracy, it was not the sound of guns, but the voice of the people that echoed. For the first time, it was not fear, but democracy that triumphed," he said, according to ANI.

PM Modi stated that women’s safety would be ensured in Bengal and that employment opportunities would be created for the youth. He also asserted that strict measures would be taken against infiltrators.

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He said, “I want to assure every citizen of Bengal that BJP will work relentlessly for the better future of Bengal. Now, in Bengal, women will be safe, youths will get employment, and migration will stop. In the first Cabinet meeting, the Ayushman Yojana will be cleared...And strict action will be taken against the infiltrators.”

"The dream they had of a strong and prosperous Bengal had been awaiting fulfillment for decades. Today, on May 4, 2026, the people of Bengal have given us BJP workers that opportunity. A new chapter has been added to Bengal's destiny from today. From today, Bengal is free from fear and filled with the assurance of development," the prime minister further said.

Allegations of a possible technical malfunction in the voting machine have surfaced from the Balurghat assembly constituency, with TMC candidate Arpita Ghosh expressing concern over inconsistencies in the machine’s battery charge level. Ghosh added that the TMC has filed a formal complaint with the Returning Officer (RO) and cautioned that the party may pursue legal action if the issue is not addressed.

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"The result coming in Balurghat is due to a technical glitch. On the day of voting, when polling started, the machine had 98% charge, but after polling throughout the day, it dropped slightly below 70%. But today, when the same machine arrived here for counting, it shows 92-95% charge. We have given a letter to the RO. If they do not take any steps on this, we will go to court," ANI quoted Ghosh as saying.

Meanwhile, Dinhata Town Block TMC president Bishu Dhar was allegedly attacked by BJP workers and supporters after he exited the counting centre in Cooch Behar. While speaking to media, Dhar said, "We are members of the Trinamool Congress. We move forward with courage. I knew they would attack me, yet I still walked in. This is the culture of the BJP."

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West Bengal voter turnout West Bengal recorded a historic voter turnout, with Phase II reaching 91.66% and an overall participation of 92.47% across both phases. The surge in turnout reflects strong public engagement and confidence in the BJP’s promises, further heightening the political stakes.