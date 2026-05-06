Election Commission issues notification for constitution of new Bengal Assembly as Mamata Banerjee refuses to resign

The Election Commission (EC) of India has issued a notification for the constitution of a new assembly in West Bengal following the completion of the electoral process in the state.

The notification has been sent to the governor of West Bengal, formally marking the end of the election cycle and setting the stage for the formation of a new government.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a historic victory in West Bengal winning over 200 seats and is all set to form its government for the first time since Independence in the state.

A senior EC official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI that the issuance of the notification was a key constitutional step after the declaration of results.

"With this, the process of constituting the new assembly in West Bengal is complete from the commission's end. It enables the next steps in government formation as per laid-down procedures," the official said.

New govt to be sworn in The official siad that the commission ensured adherence to all norms during the conduct of the elections. "The entire exercise, from polling to counting, was carried out in a free, fair and transparent manner, in line with the statutory framework," he said.

The notification paves the way for the swearing-in of elected representatives and the formation of the new government in the state, officials said.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee REFUSES To Resign As Chief Minister, Claims TMC Won

The notification was issued on Tuesday, 5 May, the day when Mamata Banerjee refused to resign as Chief Minister, saying that the West Bengal election results did not reflect the people’s mandate but were the outcome of a conspiracy. The TMC chief also alleged that her party was not contesting against the BJP, but against the Election Commission, which she claimed was working “for the BJP”.

“The question of my resignation does not arise, as we were defeated not by a public mandate but by a conspiracy… I did not lose, I will not go to Lok Bhavan. They can take action as per constitutional norms,”Mamata Banerjee said.

The Bengal chief minister alleged large-scale irregularities in the counting process, claiming the mandate in nearly 100 seats was “looted”. She also said the counting process was deliberately slowed to demoralise the Trinamool.

"Why should I resign? We have not lost. Votes have been looted. Where does the question of resignation arise?" the TMC chief asserted.

Banerjee also indicated that constitutional options remain open. “They can take action as per constitutional norms,” she said, without elaborating.

The question of my resignation does not arise, as we were defeated not by a public mandate but by a conspiracy.

The term of the 17th West Bengal Legislative Assembly ends on 7 May 2026, marking the end of Mamata Banerjee's five-year tenure that began in 2021. This means that after 7 May, Mamata Banerjee will cease to be the chief minister.