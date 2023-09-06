‘ECI ready to act’: CEC Rajiv Kumar on 'One Nation, One Election' policy

‘ECI ready to act’: CEC Rajiv Kumar on 'One Nation, One Election' policy2 min read 06 Sep 2023, 06:58 PM IST
Responding to a question on the concept of ‘one nation, one election, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) said that the poll commission is required to ‘deliver elections before the time’ as per constitutional provisions and the RP Act.
Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar, on Wednesday said that the Election Commission of India is ready to act according to legal provisions if the ‘One Nation, One Election’ policy gets implemented. This remark comes as the committee formed by the India Government convenes at former President of India Ram Nath Kovind's residence to discuss the possibility of simultaneous elections.