Election Commission orders removal of Mumbai civic body chief Iqbal Singh Chahal
According to details, Maharashtra had not complied with the directions in respect of few Municipal Commissioners and some Additional or Deputy Municipal Commissioners in the state.
The Election Commission of India on Monday, March 18, ordered the removal of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and additional commissioners and deputy commissioners of the Mumbai civic body.
