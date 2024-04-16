Lok Sabha elections 2024 : As Tuesday marked the first month since Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls came into effect, the Election Commission of India (ECI) in a report said it is “broadly satisfied with the compliance of the code by political parties".

The polling agency said that it has treated all the political parties and candidates for the general elections at par and has ensured enforcement of a “level-playing field" for all.

“The Election Commission has since then taken swift and salutary action to ensure that the level playing field is not disturbed and the discourse in campaigns does not plummet to unacceptable levels," the report read.

Election Commission said it has specifically taken a firm stand in the matter of dignity and honour of women by issuing notices to leaders of parties who made derogatory and offensive remarks against women.

“Approximately 200 complaints have been filed by various political parties and candidates at the level of ECI and across States. Of these, action has been taken in 169 cases," ECI said in its report.

The ECI said that of the total 200 complaints, 51 were from BJP, out of which action has been taken in 38 cases. Congress made 59 complaints, and the ECI took action in 51 of them. Complaints received from other parties were 90, out of which action has been taken in 80 cases.

Election Commission also informed that on complaint from the Congress and the AAP, it directed MeitY to stop transmission of Government of India’s Viksit Bharat message on WhatsApp post announcement of Lok Sabha elections.

The polling agency said that during the one-month period of the poll code, 16 delegations from seven political parties met the Commission to lodge their complaints on alleged violations of Model code and related matters. “Many delegations met in the States at level of Chief Electoral Officer."

