Active Stocks
Tue Apr 16 2024 15:59:30
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 160.05 -0.53%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,414.75 -3.65%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 359.40 -0.54%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 751.90 -0.65%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,509.40 0.97%
Business News/ Elections / 'All parties treated at par; enforcing level playing field': EC releases report on 1 month of poll code
BackBack

'All parties treated at par; enforcing level playing field': EC releases report on 1 month of poll code

Written By Arshdeep kaur

Election Commission takes firm stand on dignity of women, acts on 169 out of 200 complaints filed regarding derogatory remarks by political leaders.

SBI Electoral Bond data LIVE updates: People walk past the Election Commission of India office building in New Delhi, India (REUTERS)Premium
SBI Electoral Bond data LIVE updates: People walk past the Election Commission of India office building in New Delhi, India (REUTERS)

Lok Sabha elections 2024: As Tuesday marked the first month since Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls came into effect, the Election Commission of India (ECI) in a report said it is “broadly satisfied with the compliance of the code by political parties". 

The polling agency said that it has treated all the political parties and candidates for the general elections at par and has ensured enforcement of a “level-playing field" for all. 

“The Election Commission has since then taken swift and salutary action to ensure that the level playing field is not disturbed and the discourse in campaigns does not plummet to unacceptable levels," the report read.

Also read: Kashmiri migrants do not need to fill 'Form M,' says Election Commission

Election Commission said it has specifically taken a firm stand in the matter of dignity and honour of women by issuing notices to leaders of parties who made derogatory and offensive remarks against women.

“Approximately 200 complaints have been filed by various political parties and candidates at the level of ECI and across States. Of these, action has been taken in 169 cases," ECI said in its report.

Also read: EC seizes record 4,650 crore before first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The ECI said that of the total 200 complaints, 51 were from BJP, out of which action has been taken in 38 cases. Congress made 59 complaints, and the ECI took action in 51 of them. Complaints received from other parties were 90, out of which action has been taken in 80 cases.

Election Commission also informed that on complaint from the Congress and the AAP, it directed MeitY to stop transmission of Government of India’s Viksit Bharat message on WhatsApp post announcement of Lok Sabha elections.

Also read: 'Standing instructions': EC on checking of Rahul Gandhi, Abhishek Banerjee's helicopters

The polling agency said that during the one-month period of the poll code, 16 delegations from seven political parties met the Commission to lodge their complaints on alleged violations of Model code and related matters. “Many delegations met in the States at level of Chief Electoral Officer."

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 16 Apr 2024, 03:02 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App