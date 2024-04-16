'All parties treated at par; enforcing level playing field': EC releases report on 1 month of poll code
Election Commission takes firm stand on dignity of women, acts on 169 out of 200 complaints filed regarding derogatory remarks by political leaders.
Lok Sabha elections 2024: As Tuesday marked the first month since Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls came into effect, the Election Commission of India (ECI) in a report said it is “broadly satisfied with the compliance of the code by political parties".