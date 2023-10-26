Chhattisgarh Assembly polls 2023: EC issues notice to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, and BJP for ‘Akbar’ remark
Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: The commission has asked Sarma to respond to the notice by 5 pm on October 30.
Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: The Election Commission of India (EC) has issued show cause notice to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) for the former's ‘Akbar’ remark during Chhattisgarh poll campaign. The commission has asked Sarma to respond to the notice by 5 pm on October 30.