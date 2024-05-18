The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday issued a show cause notice to West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar over advertisement targeting Trinamool Congress. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EC has asked him to submit his reply by 5 pm on May 21, as to why the advertisement is not treated as violation of provisions of Model Code of Conduct and directions issued by the Commission.

“The Commission received a complaint from All India Trinamool Congress, dated 05.05.2024 (copy enclosed), wherein it is alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party on 05.05.2024 published an advertisement in newspaper containing, false, unverified and misleading statement to unduly influence the minds of the voter through false reporting,"

“In the event of no response from your side within the stipulated time, it will be presumed that you have nothing to say in the matter and the Election Commission will take appropriate action or decision in the matter without making any further reference to you," EC said in a show cause notice to Majumdar.

On May 4, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) complained to ECI that BJP advertisement in some regional newspapers were highly derogatory, false, and appealed to voters to vote on religious grounds.

In its complaint, TMC had stated that it appears that the BJP has attempted to pass off paid advertisement(s) as news.

On May 17, the Election Commission issued a show-cause notice to Abhijit Gangopadhyay over his "improper, injudicious, undignified" remarks against Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Gangopadhyay is contesting Lok Sabha election from Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency on BJP's ticket.

