Election Commission tells political parties to give info on financial viability

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday sent a letter to political parties asking them to provide voters with factual information to gauge the financial viability of their election promises.
The purpose of the Election Commission is to inform voters about the financial sustainability of the election promises contained in the manifesto and whether they are sustainable within the framework of the financial insights of the state/union.
"It cannot overlook inadequate disclosures on election promises and consequential undesirable impact on financial sustainability as empty Election promises so made have far-reaching ramifications," said ECI.
ECI prescribes a standardized disclosure proforma, facilitating comparability, with minute details broadly capturing standard parameters as used by FC, RBI, FRBM, CAG and in Budgets.
While the current guidelines under the Model Code of Conduct require political parties and candidates to explain the rationale for the commitments contained therein and the possible ways and means of financing such commitments, the Election Commission of India has noted that these statements are very mundane and vague and do not provide sufficient information to voters. information to make informed choices in elections.
The Election Commission, in a meeting chaired by CEC Rajiv Kumar and by CEC Anup Chandra Pandey, decided that the ECI cannot remain a silent spectator, ignore the ill effects of some promises and proposals on free and fair elections and maintain polling levels. all the playing field of political parties and candidates. The ECI agrees in principle that it is the right of political parties to prepare a manifesto.
This came amid an ongoing political debate over freebie politics.