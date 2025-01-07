The Election Commission of India will announce the dates for Delhi Election 2025 at 2 pm today. The voting is expected to be held next month.

The poll schedule announcement will bring the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) into force. The national capital is already gearing up for the electoral battle with the three major parties — the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in the fray.

Delhi Election 2025: The term of the current assembly in Delhi expires on February 23, 2025.

In 2020, the election to the 70-member Delhi assembly was held in a single phase on February 8, 2020, and the results were declared on February 11. The term of the previous Assembly constituted in 2015 concluded on February 22, 2020.

Arvind Kejriwal took oath as Delhi chief minister for the third time on February 16, 2020, at iconic Ramlila Maidan.

The AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, is seeking to retain power in Delhi for a third time. The party won assembly elections in 2015 and 2020. The party won 67 seats in 2015 and 63 in Assembly polls in 2020.

AAP relies on welfare schemes The AAP is relying on its welfare schemes amid anti-incumbency of last ten years. In the run up to February polls, the party has announced a slew of schemes including ₹2,100 a month for women, ₹18,000 salary for priests and a free health care for senior citizens, to name a few.

The ruling party of the national capital was in crisis last year when most of its top leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal were arrested and later released on bail in cases related to the alleged liquor policy scam.

The BJP released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Election 2025 on January 4. Among the 29 names on the list are candidates who were once prominent leaders in the AAP and the Congress party in the national capital.

BJP's 'double-engine' push The BJP has been out of power in the national capital since 1998. The saffron party has been targeting AAP over neglecting Delhi during its ten-year rule and corruption charges including the allegations involving 'lavish spending' in ‘Sheesh Mahal’ – the residence in which Arvind Kejriwal lived while he was chief minister of Delhi before quitting in September last year.

Prime Minister Modi launched a slew of infrastructural projects ahead before addressing two public meetings last week. Modi emphasised in his public meeting on Sunday that Delhi needs a double-engine government — the same party at the Centre and the state (Delhi).

“Last year, the central govt gave ₹75,000 crores for the security, health and other development projects...Delhi needs the kind of development which makes it a model of urban development in the world. This can only happen when the central and state governments of BJP work for Delhi,” he said.