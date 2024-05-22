'Correct star campaigners' discourses': EC raps Congress and BJP, asks them to exercise restraint amid LS election
The Election Commission of India has asked both the Congress and the BJP to issue formal notes to star campaigners to correct their discourse, exercise care and maintain decorum.
The Election Commission of India (EC) on Wednesday came down heavily on Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to issue formal notes to star campaigners to correct their discourse, exercise care and maintain decorum.