Narendra Modi likely to take oath as Prime Minister for third time on June 8: Report
- Media reports suggest Narendra Modi will take oath as Prime Minister of India for a third term on June 8.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Narendra Modi is expected to be sworn in as India's Prime Minister for a third term on June 8, as per media reports.
(This is a Breaking news story. More details awaited)
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!