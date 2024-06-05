Hello User
Business News/ Elections / Narendra Modi likely to take oath as Prime Minister for third time on June 8: Report

Narendra Modi likely to take oath as Prime Minister for third time on June 8: Report

Livemint

  • Media reports suggest Narendra Modi will take oath as Prime Minister of India for a third term on June 8.

Narendra Modi likely to take oath as Prime Minister for third time on June 8. (Photo: PTI)

Narendra Modi is expected to be sworn in as India's Prime Minister for a third term on June 8, as per media reports.

(This is a Breaking news story. More details awaited)

