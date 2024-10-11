Election Result: PM Modi asks Union secretaries to sack non-performers in govt, says this report

Election Result: PM Modi has instructed Union secretaries to assess employee performance and ensure effective handling of public grievances. He referenced rules allowing for the retirement of unfit staff, noting that over 500 officers have been retired under these provisions.

Livemint
Updated11 Oct 2024, 09:17 AM IST
Election Result: PM Modi asks Union secretaries to sack non-performers in govt says this report
Election Result: PM Modi asks Union secretaries to sack non-performers in govt says this report(ANI)

Election Result: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly asked Union secretaries to assess performance of employees as per the rules which give the government right to retire any staffer. The directives came during the interaction with Union ministers and secretaries earlier this week

Modi, during the interaction said good governance and development works get rewarded by people, a reference to Bharatiya Janata Party's hat-trick in Haryana and better performance in Jammu and Kashmir, the TOI report said quoting sources.

Also Read | BJP takes ‘insipid’ jibe at Congress after Donald Trump hails PM Modi

The PM asked top officials and ministers to ensure public grievances are comprehensively and expeditiously addressed, rather than files being pushed from one desk to another, according to the report. Modi also reportedly asked secretaries to spare a day every week to address grievances, and ministers of state to monitor them.

Service Rules

Modi referred to Fundamental Rule 56(j) of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, which specify that the ‘appropriate authority’ can retire any government servant if it is of the opinion that he/she is unfit for retention in service, according to a report in Times of India.

The government needs to give at least three -month notice or three months of pay and allowances in case of compulsory retirement of any government employee. The rule is applicable to employees who are attaining 55 years of age.

Also Read | Cong party’ fact-finding panel to look into ‘internal sabotage’ in Haryana polls
The appropriate authority can retire any government servant if it is of the opinion that he/she is unfit for retention in service.

Another rule number 48 says that a government employee having completed 30 years of service, may be required by the appointing authority to retire in ‘public interest’. The employees can, however, challenge the order in courts.

So far the government officers have compulsorily retired over 500 officers invoking these rules, the Times of India report said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scored a historic third straight victory in Haryana assembly elections defying exit polls and beating anti-incumbency of its ten-year rule. In Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP increased it 25 seats in 2014 to 29 in 2024 with a significant increase in the vote share. 

The Jammu and Kashmir election was, however, won by National Conference- Congress alliance. 

Key Takeaways
  • The government is prioritising accountability in public service.
  • Modi’s directives emphasise the importance of addressing public grievances quickly.
  • Over 500 government officers have already been retired under performance-related rules.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Oct 2024, 09:17 AM IST
Business NewsElectionsElection Result: PM Modi asks Union secretaries to sack non-performers in govt, says this report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    200.25
    09:31 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    12.5 (6.66%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.80
    09:31 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.72%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    129.20
    09:31 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    -0.2 (-0.15%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    163.55
    09:31 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    -0.9 (-0.55%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

    872.40
    09:30 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    30.35 (3.6%)

    Page Industries share price

    45,589.00
    09:30 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    1453.7 (3.29%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,076.35
    09:29 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    135.85 (2.29%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,848.65
    09:30 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    38.65 (2.14%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,635.00
    09:30 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    -146.35 (-3.87%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,211.95
    09:29 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    -29.4 (-2.37%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,093.00
    09:30 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    -26.4 (-2.36%)

    Jindal Saw share price

    352.75
    09:29 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    -8.1 (-2.24%)
    More from Top Losers

    Bandhan Bank share price

    200.60
    09:30 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    12.85 (6.84%)

    Usha Martin share price

    384.75
    09:30 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    17.55 (4.78%)

    JK Paper share price

    520.00
    09:30 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.1 (4.65%)

    Gujarat Ambuja Exports share price

    146.40
    09:30 AM | 11 OCT 2024
    6.15 (4.39%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,695.000.00
      Chennai
      76,701.000.00
      Delhi
      76,853.000.00
      Kolkata
      76,705.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.