Election Result: PM Modi asks Union secretaries to sack non-performers in govt, says this report

Election Result: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly asked Union secretaries to assess performance of employees as per the rules which give the government right to retire any staffer. The directives came during the interaction with Union ministers and secretaries earlier this week

Modi, during the interaction said good governance and development works get rewarded by people, a reference to Bharatiya Janata Party's hat-trick in Haryana and better performance in Jammu and Kashmir, the TOI report said quoting sources.

The PM asked top officials and ministers to ensure public grievances are comprehensively and expeditiously addressed, rather than files being pushed from one desk to another, according to the report. Modi also reportedly asked secretaries to spare a day every week to address grievances, and ministers of state to monitor them.

Service Rules Modi referred to Fundamental Rule 56(j) of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, which specify that the ‘appropriate authority’ can retire any government servant if it is of the opinion that he/she is unfit for retention in service, according to a report in Times of India.

The government needs to give at least three -month notice or three months of pay and allowances in case of compulsory retirement of any government employee. The rule is applicable to employees who are attaining 55 years of age.

The appropriate authority can retire any government servant if it is of the opinion that he/she is unfit for retention in service.

Another rule number 48 says that a government employee having completed 30 years of service, may be required by the appointing authority to retire in ‘public interest’. The employees can, however, challenge the order in courts.

So far the government officers have compulsorily retired over 500 officers invoking these rules, the Times of India report said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scored a historic third straight victory in Haryana assembly elections defying exit polls and beating anti-incumbency of its ten-year rule. In Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP increased it 25 seats in 2014 to 29 in 2024 with a significant increase in the vote share.