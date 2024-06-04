Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: 5 crucial things that helped INDIA bloc hold NDA under 300 seats
Election Results 2024: In 2019, the BJP had won 303 seats on its own while the NDA got 353 seats. The UPA, then led by the Congress party, had won just 91 seats. Clearly, the opposition has improved its performance and belied all exit poll predictions.
The Opposition INDIA bloc may end up short of the 272 Lok Sabha seats – the magic number to form the government at the centre. But it has certainly given a strong opposition to the country as the results keep coming in on June 4. At 6 pm, the trends suggested that INDIA bloc was leading in 233 seats with the Congress leading in 98 seats, almost double of what it got last time. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was leading on 292 seats.