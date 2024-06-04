The Opposition INDIA bloc may end up short of the 272 Lok Sabha seats – the magic number to form the government at the centre. But it has certainly given a strong opposition to the country as the results keep coming in on June 4. At 6 pm, the trends suggested that INDIA bloc was leading in 233 seats with the Congress leading in 98 seats, almost double of what it got last time. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was leading on 292 seats.

In 2019, the BJP had won 303 seats on its own while the NDA got 353 seats. The UPA, then led by the Congress party, had won just 91 seats. Clearly, the opposition has improved its performance and belied all exit poll predictions.

Here is a list of 5 crucial things that worked for INDIA bloc in halting the NDA under 300 seats:

The anti-incumbency against PM Modi

Narendra Modi is all set to become the only Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru to serve three straight terms in office. Though exit polls had suggested a smooth win for the BJP-led alliance, but that didn't happen. Perhaps, there was anti-incumbency against Narendra Modi who became the Prime Minister in 2014.

Analysts say that the BJP and its top leaders were wary of the anti-incumbency. That is why, PM Modi unleashed a shrill campaign targeting Opposition. PM Modi even went on to claim that his predecessor Manmohan Singh had advocated allocation of the nation's resources to Muslims.

“From a campaign focused on Viksit Bharat to Hindu-Muslim laced speeches, PM Modi's campaign clearly indicated that the BJP wanted to polarise the elections," said an analyst who did not want to be named.

The Opposition could somehow capitalise on this narrative and made most of it, he said.

UP Ke Ladke Clicks

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had come together in 2017 UP elections. But it didn't work then. The duo, however, joined hands and contested the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 as part of INDIA bloc.

As the results keep coming in INDIA bloc was leading on 43 seats while the BJP was ahead on 35 seats. In 2019, the BJP had won 62 of the 80 seats of UP. Clearly the coming together of UP ke ladke has paid off this time.

Trusting Prominent Faces

This election the Congress chose to field prominent candidates. Rahul Gandhi contested election from two seats - Wayanad and Raebareli- and is almost winning both.

Even in case of Punjab, where the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party are in course to win 10 of the 13 seats, the grand old party fielded its key leaders including former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, state party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, and former deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. ASll the three candidates were leading from their seats after high-decibel campaign that they undertook in the run up to election results.

Priyanka Gandhi Factor

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was more visible in this election. Like his brother Rahul Gandhi, she responded to PM Modi's jibes with powerful speeches. In one of her addresses, she even revived the painful memories of her father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination in 1991.

Priyanka camped in Raebareli and campaigned not just for her brother Rahul Gandhi as well as for KL Sharma, the Gandhi family aid who defeated Union Minister and sitting MP Smriti Irani from Amethi.

A United Face

On top of everything else, it was the unity among opposition parties in INDIA bloc that helped them put up a strong fight against the ruling NDA.

The best part was that some of the rival parties in states decided to fight collectively. In Punjab, AAP and Congress, who contested jointly in Delhi, fought separately in Punjab where they ended up winning 10 of the 13 seats.

INDIA bloc was amalgamation of about 28 parties that met for the first time in June last year and decided to take on PM Modi-led BJP in general elections.

