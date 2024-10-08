Election Results 2024: BJP surprises with early leads in Haryana; Congress-NC gains ground in Jammu Kashmir

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated8 Oct 2024, 10:29 AM IST
The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were involved in a neck-and-neck fight in Haryana as early trends twisted within two hours of counting of Haryana assembly elections on October 8.

In Jammu and Kashmir, however, the National Conference- Congress alliance seemed poised to form the government as it already crossed the majority mark of 46 seats in the 90-member House, as per early trends.

The latest leads show that the alliance of the Congress-NC crossing 49 seats as on 10.15 am The 90 seats of Jammu and Kashmir voted in three phases – September 18, 25 and October 1.

In Haryana, while the first hour of counting gave a majority to the Congress, there was a twist as the BJP bounced back and showed numbers close to 46-seat majority mark in the 90-member House. As on 10.10 am, the BJP was ahead on 46 seats whole the Congress was leading on 37 seats in Haryana, as per early trends.

Mood after Lok Sabha Polls

The two elections were held four months after the Lok Sabha Election 2024 results in which the BJP failed to score simple majority on its own. The saffron stopped at 240 seats losing 63 seats from the 303 it had won in 2019.

The Congress-led INDIA bloc bagged 235 seats in Lok Sabha with the Congress winning 99 seats.

Today's results will set the tone for upcoming elections in key states of Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi. Maharashtra is a key state for BJP where it is in power.  Analysts have predicted not-so good results for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the state elections scheduled for next month. 

The Maharashtra election is expected to witness a two-way fight between the MVA coalition, of the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP - Sharad Pawar and the Congress, and the Mahayuti Alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde and NCP-Ajit Pawar.

The ruling alliance didn’t perform well in Maharashtra in Lok Sabha elections. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) won 30 of the Maharasthra’s 48 parliamentary seats. The ruling Mahayuti bagged just 17 seats of which BJP won 9 seats.

Defying Exit Polls

If the trends in Haryana hold true, the results will be defying exit poll predictions. The Congress party was to win anywhere between 49-55 seats of the 90 seats, according to exit polls released after single-phase polling in the state with about 67 per cent turnout on Saturday.

If the trends in Haryana hold true, the results will be defying exit poll predictions.

The exit polls had also predicted a hung assembly in Jammu and Kashmir, which doesn't seem to be case, as of now.  

 

Key Takeaways
  • Early election trends suggest a surprising comeback for the BJP in Haryana.
  • The National Conference-Congress alliance is positioned to secure a majority in Jammu Kashmir.
  • These results could significantly influence the upcoming elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Delhi.

First Published:8 Oct 2024, 10:29 AM IST
