Election Results: Engineer Rashid, jailed under UAPA, defeats Omar Abdullah in Baramulla; ex-JK CM sends wishes
Rashid, 57, who has been in Tihar jail for five years, contested the election as an Independent candidate. His two sons began the campaign for him just two weeks before polling in Baramulla in the fifth phase of polling on May 20.
Abdul Rashid Sheikh, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, has defeated former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah by over one lakh votes in the Baramulla seat as counting continues for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.