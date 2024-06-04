Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: 5 factors that didn't work for PM Modi and BJP this time around
Election Results 2024: The biggest surprise among states for the BJP is coming from Uttar Pradesh where the INDIA bloc has so far won 40 of the 80 seats. In 2019, the BJP had won 62 seats from Uttar Pradesh.
The Bharatiya Janata Party has failed to reach win a majority mark on its own as counting continues for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The INDIA bloc – the alliance of opposition parties formed to challenge the PM Modi-led alliance – has got leads in 228 seats – belying exit polls numbers that predicted less than 200 seats for the INDIA bloc parties.