The Bharatiya Janata Party has failed to reach win a majority mark on its own as counting continues for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 . The INDIA bloc – the alliance of opposition parties formed to challenge the PM Modi-led alliance – has got leads in 228 seats – belying exit polls numbers that predicted less than 200 seats for the INDIA bloc parties.

In 2019, the BJP had won 303 seats on its own while the NDA got 353 seats. Here is a list of 5 factors that seemingly didn’t work for the PM Modi-led BJP this time around

The UP shocker

The biggest surprise among states for the BJP is coming from Uttar Pradesh where the INDIA bloc has so far won 40 of the 80 seats. In 2019, the BJP had won 62 seats from Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP campaign focused on holding big rallies while that of SP-Congress tried to reach out to local communities more. The BJP relied on big rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In contrast, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who literally camped in Rae Bareli and Amethi constituencies, didn’t hold many big rallies. Instead, she focused on daily-based meetings with smaller groups of people.

Many political analysts said that the BJP preferred repeating its MPs in UP, unlike Delhi where it changed all but six sitting MPs.

Ram Mandir campaign

The construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was a key campaign issue for the BJP in the run-up to the 2025 general elections. As it seems, the issue did not resonate among the voters. In fact, BJP was trailing in Faizabad seat, where Ayodhya, the city of Ram Mandir, is situated.

Among neighbouring seats, the BJP is ahead on two of the seven seats bordering Faizabad -- Gonda and Kaiserganj. In other five seats, Congress was leading in- Amethi and Barabanki while the SP was ahead in three others - Sultanpur, Ambednagar and Basti. The Congress and SP are alliance partners in India bloc.

The Agnipath Scheme

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been vocally criticising the Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of soldiers. It seems the scheme didn’t work for the BJP as is evident from the dent in its performance in Rajasthan and Haryana, the two states which send a high number of youths in defence and para military forces.

In Haryana, where the BJP won all ten seats in 2019, the saffron party was leading on five while the Congress was ahead in five other seats. Similarly in Rajasthan, where the BJP+ had won all 25 seats is leading in only 14 seats this time. The Congress was ahead in 8 seats.

The splits in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, another set back, the BJP is leading in 12 seats while the Congress is leading on 11 seats. In 2019, the BJP had won 23 of the seats from Maharashtra while the Congress had won only one seat in Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) is leading in ten seats. Thackeray's Shiv Sen is an INDIA bloc partner. The Eknath Shinde faction Shiv Sena, a BJP ally, is leading in 6 seats.

Clearly the split of the Shiv Sena in 2022 and in the NCP in 2023 hasn’t gone down well with the voters. There was also a delay in announcing NDA candidates from Maharashtra.

The Maratha agitation for reservations in education and government jobs also had an impact on the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra.

The turncoats

Many Congress turncoats that switched to BJP are not doing well in elections. In Punjab, for example, Ravneet Bittu, the Congress-turned-BJP leader, is trailing. In Punjab only, Preneet Kaur, who switched from Congress to BJP just before Lok Sabha Elections is trailing.

In Haryana, Ashok Tanwar who joined BJP just before elections, is trailing from Sirsa seat too

