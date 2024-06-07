Election Results 2024: ‘INDIA bloc never worked for the nation,’ says Nitish Kumar at NDA meet ahead of Modi's 3rd term
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Nitish Kumar also said that those in the Opposition INDIA bloc who won seats this time will lose in 2029 Lok Sabha Elections
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, newly-elected MPs, and allies, including TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar on Friday extended support for Narendra Modi to lead the next National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Union government. Modi was elected as NDA's Parliamentary leader during the meeting in the Parliament’s central hall.