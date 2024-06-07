Senior Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) leaders, newly-elected MPs, and allies, including TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar on Friday extended support for Narendra Modi to lead the next National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Union government. Modi was elected as NDA's Parliamentary leader during the meeting in the Parliament’s central hall.

Narendra Modi is expected to take oath as Prime Minister on Sunday. Modi, along with Naidu and Nitish Kumar, is expected to meet President Droupadi Murmu later today to formally stake claim for government formation.

"All the pending works of Bihar will be done. It is a very good thing that all of us have come together and we will all work together with you (PM Modi). You will be swearing in as the Prime Minister on Sunday, but I wanted you to do it today itself. Whenever you take the oath, we will be with you...We will all work together under your leadership..." Nitish Kumar said at the meeting.

The Bihar Chief Minister also tried to touch PM Modi's feet only to be prevented by the Prime Minister. The two leaders then exchanged hugs.

Kumar also said that those in the Opposition INDIA bloc who won seats this time will lose in 2029 Lok Sabha Elections. The NDA has bagged 293 MPs, comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha in the just-concluded general elections.

"They never worked for the nation. They never served the country. The country will progress under your (PM Modi) leadership," he said.

The BJP emerged victorious on 240 out of 543 seats, while the Congress secured 99 seats. Although the BJP fell short of the 272-majority mark, it will rely on NDA allies to form the government.

