LIVE UPDATES

Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Stage set for counting of votes to begin; PM Modi seeking historic third term

2 min read . Updated: 04 Jun 2024, 04:55 AM IST

Election Results 2024 Live Updates: A party or a coalition needs to win at least 272 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats to be in power at the centre. Narendra Modi will be the first PM after Jawaharlal Nehru to win three straight terms, if the NDA emerges victorious, as predicted by most exit polls.