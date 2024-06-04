Election Results 2024 Live Updates: The stage is all set for the counting of votes of all seven phases of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 to begin today at 8 am. All eyes are on whether the exit poll predictions will hold ground and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comes back to power with a historic third straight term.
A party or a coalition needs to win at least 272 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats to be in power at the centre. Narendra Modi will be the first Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru to win three straight terms, if the NDA emerges victorious under his leadership this election.
What did the exit polls predict?
While most of the exit polls predicted a smooth victory with over 350 seats for PM Modi-led NDA, at least three major exit polls – India Today-My Axis India, India TV-CNX, and News24-Todays Chanakya – have predicted 400 plus seats for the ruling coalition.
While the BJP is confident of easily crossing the majority-mark and has even planned out celebrations, the Opposition’s INDIA bloc has rubbished the exit polls
What was the result in 2014 & 2019?
In the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, pollsters had predicted around 285 seats for the NDA. And in reality the NDA bagged 353 seats, of which the BJP got 303 alone. The Opposition’s UPA managed only 93 seats of which the Congress got 52. In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, the NDA was estimated to win around 257-340 seats. However, the NDA won 336 seats and Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister for the first time.
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: On the preparation for Lok Sabha poll counting day today, Praveen Kumar IG Ayodhya says that the necessary arrangements have been made as per the guidelines of the ECI. “CCTV has been installed...Briefing has been done to the forces...Any untoward incident will be monitored and those who will try to create any mischief, action will be taken against that person," he told news agency ANI.
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: Two days after the completion of voting for the Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) accepted that the intense heatwave conditions became a significant challenge during elections, and his biggest learning is that the poll process should be completed before summer. The CEC remarks came amid criticism of the poll body from various quarters as the seven-phase elections stretched till June, and the majority of Indian states faced intense heatwave conditions during April and May.
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: Most exit polls have predicted a third consecutive term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If elected to power again in 2024, PM Modi is likely to equal the record of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, the only PM to be elected thrice consecutively.
