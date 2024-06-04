Election Results 2024: Rahul Gandhi secures victory from Kerala's Wayanad; gathers massive lead in Rae Bareli
Election Results 2024: Rahul Gandhi won by a margin of 3,64,422 votes against Communist Party of India's (CPI) Annie Raja and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) K Surendran
Election Results 2024: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday secured victory from the Wayanad parliamentary constituency of Kerala by a margin of 3,64,422 votes against Communist Party of India's (CPI) Annie Raja and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) K Surendran. Moreover, he is all set to win from his second seat in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli as he is leading by almost 4 lakh votes against his closest rival and BJP candidate, Dinesh Pratap Singh.