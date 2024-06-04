Election Results 2024: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday secured victory from the Wayanad parliamentary constituency of Kerala by a margin of 3,64,422 votes against Communist Party of India's (CPI) Annie Raja and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) K Surendran. Moreover, he is all set to win from his second seat in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli as he is leading by almost 4 lakh votes against his closest rival and BJP candidate, Dinesh Pratap Singh.

Rahul Gandhi has not yet revealed the constituency he will represent in the Lower House of Parliament, and it remains to be seen how Congress plays out and manages to retain both seats. In a press conference, Rahul Gandhi thanked the people of Wayanad and Rae Bareli and said that he would make a decision soon.

The Congress leader mentioned the voters of Uttar Pradesh and said that they have done wonders and understood the dangers to the Indian Constitution.

"UP ki janta ne kamaal karke dikha diya...The people of UP understood the politics of the country and the danger to the Constitution, and they safeguarded the Constitution. I thank them for supporting the Congress party and the INDIA alliance," Rahul Gandhi said at the press conference.

'People voted to save democracy'

Rahul Gandhi also posted on social media platform X that the people of the country have voted to save the Constitution and democracy.

"The people of India have saved the Constitution and democracy. The country's deprived and poor population stood with India to protect their rights. Congratulations to all the alliance partners and the Congress lion workers," the Congress leader said in the post.

On questions about whether the INDIA bloc partners will attempt to form the next government at the Centre, Rahul Gandhi said that the Opposition alliance will meet on Wednesday and decide on all future technicalities.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!