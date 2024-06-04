Election Results 2024: Satta Bazaar trumps ‘smart’ pollsters, says Harsh Goenka, ‘believe in people who…’
Election Results 2024: RPG Enterprises’ Chairman Harsh Goenka pointed out that the Satta Bazaar had been more accurate in predicting the election outocmes than pollsters who rely on data, artificial intelligence (AI), and other analytical tools.
The latest trends in the Lok Sabha Election results for 2024 indicate that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to retain power, albeit with a slim majority. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is struggling to surpass the halfway mark of 272 seats in the lower house of Parliament.