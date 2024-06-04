The latest trends in the Lok Sabha Election results for 2024 indicate that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to retain power, albeit with a slim majority. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is struggling to surpass the halfway mark of 272 seats in the lower house of Parliament.

These trends in election results sharply contradict most exit polls, which had projected a significant majority for the BJP-led NDA, with estimates ranging between 340 and 390 seats. In contrast, the emerging results are more aligned with predictions from the Satta Bazaar.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka highlighted this discrepancy in a post on X. The RPG Enterprises’ Chairman pointed out that the Satta Bazaar had been more accurate in predicting the election outcomes than pollsters who rely on data, artificial intelligence (AI), and other analytical tools.

Contrary to these technical experts, the people who put their money behind predictions in the Satta Bazaar made better predictions, he noted.

“Satta bazaar far more accurate than pollsters using data analytics, AI, scientific research. Moral: believe in people who put their money behind their predictions. Amongst all the media, Dainik Bhaskar seems to be the most accurate," Goenka said.

Goenka shared a list of various exit polls, noting that Dainik Bhaskar’s prediction, which estimated 281-350 seats for the NDA, appeared to be the most accurate.

Current trends show the NDA leading in 295 seats. The below-expectation tally for the BJP-led NDA spooked the Indian stock market, with benchmark indices Nifty 50 and Sensex each tumbling around 8% during the day, marking their largest single-day decline in two years.

