Election Results 2024 Social Media Reactions Live Updates: Funny memes galore as netizens can't keep calm

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:27 AM IST
Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Election Results 2024 Social Media Reactions Live Updates: As the world's largest democracy is set to unravel its fate today i.e. on June 4, social media is filled with funny memes. Here is your one stop destination to check out Internet's funny memes.

Election Results 2024 Social Media Reactions Live Updates: Check funny memes here

Election Results 2024 Social Media Reactions Live Updates: The Lok Sabha elections 2024 for 543 constituencies commenced on April 19 and concluded on June 1 across seven phases. The voting period spanning 44 days were the second longest after the first parliamentary elections that were held in 1951-52. 

The world's largest democracy is set to unravel its fate today i.e. on June 4 with election results most likely to be out by afternoon.

Indian and international politicians will voice their perspectives and opinions on the election results. However, for a dose of fun, social media users will provide plenty of entertainment.

A group of internet warriors frequently share their reactions on social media. With some blunt reactions, some will contribute amusing memes. In this blog, we've gathered numerous responses where people creatively share their thoughts on the 2024 Lok Sabha Election results through memes.

04 Jun 2024, 08:27 AM IST Election Results 2024 Social Media Reactions Live: Counting of votes begin 

The counting of votes began starting with postal ballot papers amid tight security. Around 642 million people voted in Lok Sabha elections held over seven phases in a mammoth six-week period.

04 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Election Results 2024 Social Media Reactions Live: How are Indians waiting for counting of votes to begin

The world's largest democracy is set to unravel its fate today i.e. on June 4. The voting of votes will begin at 8 am. First the postal ballots will be counted and then the EVM will be counted. 

04 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Election Results 2024 Social Media Reactions Live: A funny take on Indian uncles post election results

04 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Election Results 2024 Social Media Reactions Live: Memes start on the Internet

Not just BJP supporters, the entire country must have gone through this.

