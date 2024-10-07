Election results 2024: When, where & how to watch Haryana, J&K polls vote counting; direct link, streaming details here

Election results for Haryana, Jammu, and Kashmir will be announced on October 8. Counting starts at 8:00 a.m., and early trends are expected by noon. Check when, where, and how to watch general assembly election results here.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published7 Oct 2024, 01:34 PM IST
On October 8, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls vote counting day, postal ballots for specific groups will be counted first, followed by EVM votes.
On October 8, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls vote counting day, postal ballots for specific groups will be counted first, followed by EVM votes.(PTI)

The election results for the Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls are scheduled to be declared on October 8. According to media reports, election officials and agents representing different political parties will reach the counting centres by 5:00 a.m. on the vote-counting day.

The counting of votes is slated to commence at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday. The authorities will brief poll officials at their respective counting tables by 6:00 a.m. Viewers can watch the live stream of the general assembly election results for the Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir polls on various TV channels and the Election Commission of India (ECI) official website at results.eci.gov.in or eci.gov.in.

Also Read | Exit Poll Results 2024: ’Double-engine govt going from J-K, Haryana’

For real-time updates about vote counting day coverage, track Mint.

“Online election results are made available by the Election Commission of India. You can also check the party-wise trends and results,” according to the National Government Services Portal.

How would the counting process unfold?

Postal ballots reserved for specific groups will be counted first. These ballots are reserved for people with disabilities, security personnel, and certain government employees involved in essential services. Votes cast using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will then be calculated.

Also Read | Will BJP or Congress, Modi or Rahul, win the Haryana assembly election?

Typically, early trends start emerging by 12:00 noon, although a clearer picture of the tally comes by late afternoon. Notably, the election results for each constituency will be declared as soon as the counting concludes.

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections to 90-member constituencies were held for the first time after the abrogation of special status under Article 370 in August 2019. The polls were held in three phases: September 18, September 25, and October 1. Meanwhile, voting in Haryana for 90 assembly seats took place in a single phase on October 5.

Also Read | Haryana, J&K Election Results 2024: When will vote counting begin?

According to most exit poll predictions, the Congress is expected to secure a majority in Haryana. According to the Axis My India prediction, a hung assembly will be formed in Jammu and Kashmir. The pollster predicted the National Conference-Congress alliance to remain slightly ahead, whereas the BJP may trail close behind.

 

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Oct 2024, 01:34 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsElection results 2024: When, where & how to watch Haryana, J&K polls vote counting; direct link, streaming details here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    164.05
    01:36 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -2.7 (-1.62%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,144.65
    01:36 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -32.85 (-2.79%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    267.40
    01:36 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -9.8 (-3.54%)

    Tata Power share price

    442.15
    01:36 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -24.55 (-5.26%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,100.10
    01:21 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    77.05 (2.55%)

    Coforge share price

    7,236.55
    01:21 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    113.4 (1.59%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    983.65
    01:13 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -5.3 (-0.54%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,445.40
    01:19 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -48.85 (-1.4%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,503.80
    01:21 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -261.45 (-9.45%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia share price

    731.30
    01:18 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -62.95 (-7.93%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam share price

    456.00
    01:21 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -37.1 (-7.52%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    399.20
    01:21 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -32.35 (-7.5%)
    More from Top Losers

    Finolex Industries share price

    285.55
    01:20 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    13.9 (5.12%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    7,735.50
    01:21 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    303 (4.08%)

    JK Lakshmi Cement share price

    809.55
    01:21 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    29.15 (3.74%)

    Natco Pharma share price

    1,390.95
    01:21 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    36.3 (2.68%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,675.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,681.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,833.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,685.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.