Election results 2024: When, where & how to watch Haryana, J&K polls vote counting; direct link, streaming details here

The election results for the Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls are scheduled to be declared on October 8. According to media reports, election officials and agents representing different political parties will reach the counting centres by 5:00 a.m. on the vote-counting day.

The counting of votes is slated to commence at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday. The authorities will brief poll officials at their respective counting tables by 6:00 a.m. Viewers can watch the live stream of the general assembly election results for the Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir polls on various TV channels and the Election Commission of India (ECI) official website at results.eci.gov.in or eci.gov.in.

“Online election results are made available by the Election Commission of India. You can also check the party-wise trends and results,” according to the National Government Services Portal.

How would the counting process unfold? Postal ballots reserved for specific groups will be counted first. These ballots are reserved for people with disabilities, security personnel, and certain government employees involved in essential services. Votes cast using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will then be calculated.

Typically, early trends start emerging by 12:00 noon, although a clearer picture of the tally comes by late afternoon. Notably, the election results for each constituency will be declared as soon as the counting concludes.

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections to 90-member constituencies were held for the first time after the abrogation of special status under Article 370 in August 2019. The polls were held in three phases: September 18, September 25, and October 1. Meanwhile, voting in Haryana for 90 assembly seats took place in a single phase on October 5.