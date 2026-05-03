Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE updates: Counting of votes for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala to be held on Monday

Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE updates: Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered a repolling at all the 285 polling stations, including the auxiliary polling stations, of Falta Assembly Constituency in West Bengal.

The order came two days before the counting of votes for assembly elections of West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry scheduled for 4 May, Monday.

The counting of votes for all four states and a Union Territory begins at 8 am on Monday. The final results are expected by Monday evening while the trends would be known by afternoon, as per past experience of counting process that involves counting of postal ballots followed by the votes recorded in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congressis facing resurgent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Banerjee has been chief minister for three times and is seeking a fourth term. The election in West Bengal was held in two phases – 23 and 29 April.

In Tamil Nadu, the ruling DMK is seeking a second term, while the AIADMK is seeking a revival. The BJP has been trying to expand its footprint by allying with opposition AIADMK in the state.

In Kerala, the Left Democratic Front faces Congress-led United Democratic Front in the contest. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of the UDF is seeking a break from the state’s history of LDF and UDF returning to power alternately after five years. Vijayan returned to power in 2021 for second term.

In Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government is seeking another term against a resurgent opposition alliance led by the Congress party.

Date and Time of Vote Counting

Counting of votes begins at 8am on the day. The counting will begin with postal ballots, followed by the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

However, results for Falta seat in West Bengal where repolling has been ordered will be out on 24 May.

Counting begins at 8 am with postal ballots. Service voters, election duty staff, and people with disabilities use postal ballots. These votes are counted under the direct supervision of the Returning Officer of the Election Commisison of India. Counting of EVMs can start 30 minutes after the commencement of Postal Ballot counting, even if all Postal Ballots have not been counted.

A clearer picture of which way the election is going usually comes by the counting dat afternoon. Results are declared once all rounds—including postal ballots and EVM tallies—are completed and verified.

The exit polls have projected a close contest with an edge for the BJP in Bengal, a BJP sweep in Assam, a DMK+ government in Tamil Nadu and a UDF government in Kerala. In Puducherry, the exit polls have projected a return of NDA government.

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