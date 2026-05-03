Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE updates: Counting of votes for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala to be held on Monday

Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE updates: Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered a repolling at all the 285 polling stations, including the auxiliary polling stations, of Falta Assembly Constituency in West Bengal.
The order came two days before the counting of votes for assembly elections of West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry scheduled for 4 May, Monday.
The counting of votes for all four states and a Union Territory begins at 8 am on Monday. The final results are expected by Monday evening while the trends would be known by afternoon, as per past experience of counting process that involves counting of postal ballots followed by the votes recorded in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congressis facing resurgent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Banerjee has been chief minister for three times and is seeking a fourth term. The election in West Bengal was held in two phases – 23 and 29 April.
In Tamil Nadu, the ruling DMK is seeking a second term, while the AIADMK is seeking a revival. The BJP has been trying to expand its footprint by allying with opposition AIADMK in the state.
In Kerala, the Left Democratic Front faces Congress-led United Democratic Front in the contest. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of the UDF is seeking a break from the state’s history of LDF and UDF returning to power alternately after five years. Vijayan returned to power in 2021 for second term.
In Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government is seeking another term against a resurgent opposition alliance led by the Congress party.
Date and Time of Vote Counting
Counting of votes begins at 8am on the day. The counting will begin with postal ballots, followed by the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
However, results for Falta seat in West Bengal where repolling has been ordered will be out on 24 May.
Counting begins at 8 am with postal ballots. Service voters, election duty staff, and people with disabilities use postal ballots. These votes are counted under the direct supervision of the Returning Officer of the Election Commisison of India. Counting of EVMs can start 30 minutes after the commencement of Postal Ballot counting, even if all Postal Ballots have not been counted.
A clearer picture of which way the election is going usually comes by the counting dat afternoon. Results are declared once all rounds—including postal ballots and EVM tallies—are completed and verified.
The exit polls have projected a close contest with an edge for the BJP in Bengal, a BJP sweep in Assam, a DMK+ government in Tamil Nadu and a UDF government in Kerala. In Puducherry, the exit polls have projected a return of NDA government.
Follow Assembly Election 2026 LIVE updates here
This comprehensive logistical network in place for vote counting day includes a total of 4,611 counting tables, comprising 3,324 tables dedicated to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), 993 tables for Postal Ballots, and 294 tables for the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBMS) pre-counting.
Loyola College, Queen Mary's College, Anna University in Chennai, Government College of Technology in Coimbatore and Jamal Mohamed Arts and Science College in Tiruchirappalli have been converted into counting hubs. The massive counting exercise will be conducted across 62 designated centres where tabulation of records from 75,064 polling stations will take place.
The Karur constituency registered the highest voter participation in the state, recording an impressive 93.41 per cent voter turnout. Following closely behind was Veerapandi at 93.36%. Madurai North registered the lowest turnout in Tamil Nadu at 72.22 per cent.
Tamil Nadu registered 85.10% voter turnout, according to Election Commission of India (ECI). A total of 48,798,833 voters casted their ballot across 234 constituencies with 25,259,596 female voters outnumbering 23,534,720 male voters.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) exuded confidence in party's win and in a post on X stated, “The people of Bengal have voted decisively in favour of development, in favour of Joraphool, and now it is our collective responsibility to ensure that their democratic mandate is protected, defended, and counted without compromise.”
Yes, repolling was held in 15 booths in Paschim Magrahat and Diamond Harbour assembly constituencies on Saturday, 2 May.
Fresh repolling orders were issued ECI for Falta assembly constituency seat "on consideration of severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process during the polling in a large number of polling stations on April 29".
The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that fresh voting will take place in West Bengal's Falta assembly constituency across all 285 polling stations on May 21.
According to officials, 15,464 personnel, including 140 returning officers, 1,340 additional returning officers, 4,208 micro observers, 4,208 counting supervisors, and 5,563 counting assistants, have been deployed for vote counting on 4 May. The office of the chief electoral officer said that all preparations for counting have been completed, PTI reported.
The process of counting of votes is scheduled to begin at 8 am on Monday, 4 May.
Counting of votes for assembly elections of West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will be held on 4 May, Monday.