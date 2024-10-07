Election Results Haryana 2024: Breaking down key CM contenders, poll predictions as counting day nears

The counting for the Haryana assembly elections will be held tomorrow, October 8. All 90 seats of Haryana voted in a single phase on October 5.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been in power in the state since 2014, and the Congress party, seeking to make a comeback after ten years, are seen as major players in the state neighbouring Delhi. However, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Jannayak Janata Party(JJP) and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are also in the fray.

What Exit Polls Predicted about Haryana? Almost all the exit polls released on Saturday predicted that the Congress party would wrest power from the BJP in Haryana after remaining in opposition for ten years.

The Congress party, which carried a high-decibel campaign under former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, is predicted to win 49-55 seats in the 90-member House. The majority mark for a party or a coalition to form government in Haryana is 46.

According to political analysts, the BJP, which faced anti-incumbency, farmers' ire, infighting, and unemployment issues, is predicted to stop at a maximum of 32 seats, as per exit polls.

The BJP had won Haryana assembly polls in 2014 and 2019.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 40 seats, six short of a simple majority of 46 in the 90-member House. The saffron party formed the government in a post-poll alliance with the JJP and seven Independent MLAs. Manohar Lal Khattar became the chief minister for the second time, with JJP's Dushyant Chautala as the deputy chief minister.

Khattar, who was replaced as Haryana CM by Nayab Singh Saini months before the 2023 assembly polls, is now Union Minister, and JJP has since pulled out of the alliance.

The top CM contenders Whether the Congress or the BJP wins the elections tomorrow, the next challenge will be to pick the next chief minister of Haryana.

If exit poll results hold true, Bhupinder Singh Hooda is the leading front-runner within the Congress for the CM position. The Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Haryana Assembly, Hooda, was chief minister twice from 2005 until 2014.

Hooda, 77, led the Congress campaign in the Assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in which the party won five of the 10 Parliamentary seats. “It is the Congress party that will form the government. The party high command will decide who will be the chief minister,” Hooda said recently.

Sirsa Member of Parliament (MP) and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Kumari Selja is also seen as a contender for the top post.

Hooda, Selja and Bhan Selja is a former Union Minister and a prominent Dalit face known for her proximity to the Gandhis, Sonia Gandhi in particular. There were reports of her rivalry with Hooda in the run-up to the October 5 polls.

Some reports suggested that even if Bhupinder Hooda chooses not to be the CM, his son and Rohtak MP, Deepender Hooda, might as well assume the hot chair.

Haryana state Congress chief and another Dalit leader, Udai Bhan, a known Hooda loyalist, is also among the party's CM aspirants.

BJP probable The BJP also has a list of leaders who could be chief ministers if the party wins, defying exit poll predictions.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini tops the list. Saini contested the elections from Ladwa seat. Saini replaced Manohal Lal Khattar as Haryana CM in March after the BJP severed ties with the JJP ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections and assembly elections this year.

An OBC leader, Saini BJP Lok Sabha MP from the Kurukshetra constituency in Haryana before becoming the CM.

Last month, Union Minister and BJP's Haryana election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan virtually ruled out any possibility of change in the chief minister if the saffron party comes to power in the state.

There are other claimants, however. On the day of polling, senior BJP leader and former Home Minister Anil Vij indicated his interest in the chief minister’s post

