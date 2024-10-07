Election Results Haryana 2024: Major players like Congress and BJP face off amid shifting dynamics as counting approaches. With predictions favoring Congress, who will emerge as the next chief minister? Dive into the latest analysis of contenders and what exit polls predicted

The counting for Haryana assembly elections will be held tomorrow, October 8. All 90 seats of Haryana voted in single phase on October 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been in power in the state since 2014, and the Congress party, seeking to make a comeback after ten years, are seen as major players in the state neighboring Delhi. However, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Jannayak Janata Party(JJP) and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are also in the fray.

What Exit Polls Predicted about Haryana? Almost all the exit polls released on Saturday, have predicted that the Congress party will wrest power from the BJP in Haryana after remaining in opposition for ten years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Congress party, which carried a high-decibel campaign under former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, is predicted to win 49-55 seats in the 90-member House. The majority mark for a party or a coalition to form government in Haryana is 46.

The BJP, which faced anti-incumbency, farmers' ire, infighting and unemployment issues, according to political analysts, is predicted to stop at maximum 32 seats, as per poll of exit polls.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP had won Haryana assembly polls in 2014 and 2019.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 40 seats, six short of simple majority of 46 in the 90-member House. The saffron party formed the government in a post-poll alliance with the JJP and seven Independent MLAs. Manohar Lal Khattar became the chief minister for the second time with JJP's Dushyant Chautala as the deputy chief minister.

Khattar, who was replaced with Nayab Singh Saini as Haryana CM months ahead of 2023 assembly polls, is now Union Minister and JJP has since pulled out of the alliance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The top CM contenders Be it the Congress or the BJP, whosoever wins the elections tomorrow, the next challenge will however be pick next chief minister of Haryana.

Within the Congress, the leading front-runner for the CM position, is exit poll results hold true, is Bhupinder Singh Hooda. The Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Haryana Assembly, Hooda had been chief minister two times from from 2005 until 2014.

Hooda, 77, led the Congress campaign in the Assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in which the party won five of the 10 Parliamentary seats. “It is the Congress party that will form the government. It will be the party high command that will decide who will be the chief minister," Hooda said recently. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sirsa Member of Parliament (MP) and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Kumari Selja is also seen as a contender for the top post.

Hooda, Selja and Bhan Selja is a former Union Minister and a prominent Dalit face known for her proximity with the Gandhis, Sonia Gandhi in particular. There were reports of her rivalry with Hooda, in the run up to October 5 polls.

Some reports suggested that even if Bhupinder Hooda choses not to be the CM, his son and Rohtak MP, Deepender Hooda, might as well assume the hot chair. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Haryana state Congress chief and another Dalit leader Udai Bhan, a known Hooda loyalist, is also counted among CM aspirants within the party.

BJP probable The BJP has also list of leaders who could be chief ministers if the party wins, defying exit poll predictions.

On the top of the list is Nayab Singh Saini, the chief minister. Sainicontested the elections from Ladwa seat. Saini replaced Manohal Lal Khattar as Haryana CM in March after the BJP severed ties with the JJP ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections and assembly elections this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An OBC leader, Saini BJP Lok Sabha MP from the Kurukshetra constituency in Haryana before becoming the CM.

Last month, Union Minister and BJP's Haryana election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan has virtually ruled out any possibility of change in the chief minister if the saffron party comes to power in the state.

There are other claimants, however. On the day of polling, senior BJP leader and former Home Minister Anil Vij indicated his interest in the chief minister’s post {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vij, who is the BJP candidate from Ambala cantonment, told journalists that given his seniority in the party, people across the state have been extending support to him to become the chief minister.