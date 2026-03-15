Election Schedule 2026 LIVE Updates: Election Commission to release poll schedule for West Bengal, other states today

Election Schedule 2026 LIVE Live Updates: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is all set to announce the dates for assembly polls in four states and a Union Territory later today.

Assembly elections are due in in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry. The poll panel, led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, will hold a press conference at 4 PM at Vugyan Bhawan in New Delhi to announce the poll dates.

The terms of the Assemblies in all these states/Union Territory ends between May and June. The West Bengal Assembly’s term gets over on 7 May, Tamil Nadu’s on 10 May, Assam’s on 20 May, Kerala’s on 23 May, and Puducherry’s on 15 June.

The upcoming elections are crucial for both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance and the opposition's INDIA bloc.

Of the states/UTs going to the polls, the NDA is in power in Assam and Puducherry, while the TMC rules West Bengal. The Left is in power in Kerala, and the India bloc's DMK-Congress alliance is in power in Tamil Nadu.

The Commission has already reviewed the poll preparations in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Puducherry.

Prime Minister Modi was in West Bengal’s Kolkata on Saturday, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple connectivity projects worth around ₹18,680 crore. Earlier, he was in Assam on Friday and Saturday and visited Kerala and Tamil Nadu on 11 March.

One or two phases in West Bengal

The poll panel may hold voting in West Bengal in one or two phases beginning next month. Since 2011, Assembly elections in West Bengal have been held over at least five phases. In 2021, the poll panel held elections in eight phases, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The West Bengal election is being seen as a fight between the ruling TMC and the BJP. The TMC, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has been in power in West Bengal since 2011.

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