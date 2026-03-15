Election Schedule 2026 LIVE Updates: Election Commission to release poll schedule for West Bengal, other states today

Election Schedule 2026 LIVE Live Updates: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is all set to announce the dates for assembly polls in four states and a Union Territory later today.
Assembly elections are due in in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry. The poll panel, led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, will hold a press conference at 4 PM at Vugyan Bhawan in New Delhi to announce the poll dates.
The terms of the Assemblies in all these states/Union Territory ends between May and June. The West Bengal Assembly’s term gets over on 7 May, Tamil Nadu’s on 10 May, Assam’s on 20 May, Kerala’s on 23 May, and Puducherry’s on 15 June.
The upcoming elections are crucial for both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance and the opposition's INDIA bloc.
Of the states/UTs going to the polls, the NDA is in power in Assam and Puducherry, while the TMC rules West Bengal. The Left is in power in Kerala, and the India bloc's DMK-Congress alliance is in power in Tamil Nadu.
The Commission has already reviewed the poll preparations in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Puducherry.
Prime Minister Modi was in West Bengal’s Kolkata on Saturday, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple connectivity projects worth around ₹18,680 crore. Earlier, he was in Assam on Friday and Saturday and visited Kerala and Tamil Nadu on 11 March.
One or two phases in West Bengal
The poll panel may hold voting in West Bengal in one or two phases beginning next month. Since 2011, Assembly elections in West Bengal have been held over at least five phases. In 2021, the poll panel held elections in eight phases, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The West Bengal election is being seen as a fight between the ruling TMC and the BJP. The TMC, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has been in power in West Bengal since 2011.
Follow Live Updates on Election Date Announcements Here
The Election Commission's press conference to announce the poll dates for Assembly election to Tamil Nau, West Bengal, Kerala will be broadcast on the official channel.
One can click on this link to watch live at 4pm- https://www.youtube.com/live/aKegEFNzjFk
Election Schedule 2026 LIVE: The 2021 assembly election in Kerala saw the Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by the CPI(M) bagging a historic second consecutive term, winning 99 of 140 seats. The United Democratic Front (UDF), led by the Congress, was reduced to 41 seats. The BJP-led NDA managed just one seat.
Election Schedule 2026 LIVE: In the 2021 assembly polls, the DMK led by MK Stalin swept to power after a decade in opposition, winning 133 seats on its own. DMK along with Congress and other alliance partners won 159 seats out of a total of 234.
Election Schedule 2026 LIVE: The 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election was held in eight phases between 27 March to 29 April to elect all 294 members of the Legislative Assembly.
The incumbent Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee won the election by a landslide, despite opinion polls generally predicting a close race against the Bharatiya Janata Party, which became the official opposition with 77 seats. For the first time in the history of Bengal, no members from the Congress and the Communist Party were elected.
Election Schedule 2026 LIVE: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is all set to announce the dates for assembly polls in four states and a Union Territory later today. West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are goint to polls.