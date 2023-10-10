Election throwback: How Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram voted in 2018
In the last Assembly polls, the Congress had won the three Hindi belt states of MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the TRS had retained power in Telangana and BJP ally MNF had emerged as the winner in Mizoram.
The poll bugle has sounded with the Election Commission announcing the dates for the high-stake Assembly polls in five states – Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message