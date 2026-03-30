Over 2.3 lakh electors to avail home voting option in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry — Here's what we know

Election news: Over 2.37 lakh electors in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry have been approved for home voting during the general elections and bye-elections, as per Election Commission of India (EC) data till 30 March.

The process is set to be completed by 5 April and includes the elderly, aged over 85, and people with disabilities, the official release stated. The commission's Returning Officers (ROs) will conduct a second visit if the voter is unavailable on the first visit, it added.

Home Voting: What are the processes followed? The Commission, as per Section 60(c) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, provides the optional facility of home voting for elderly voters above 85 years of age and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) flagged in Electoral Rolls who may cast their vote through postal ballot.

Such electors have to apply to their concerned RO within five days from the date of notification.

Electors have been informed in advance of the schedule of the polling team who will collect their vote. The process has already begun and is scheduled to be completed by 5 April.

A second visit will also be undertaken if the voter is not available on the first visit. How is free and fair elections ensured by EC during home voting? A videographer will accompany the polling officials along with police security cover to “ensure utmost transparency while preserving the secrecy of the vote”.

According to the EC, candidates of recognised political parties, who are contesting the elections have been provided a list of the electors who are availing home voting facility and have been informed about the visit schedule of polling teams as per procedure.

This is done so that they can dispatch their own representatives to accompany the polling teams after intimation in Form 10 to the RO. What if I could not register for home voting? For eligible voters who were unable to register for the optional home voting facility, they will be provided with all necessary facilities at the polling stations.

This includes volunteers, wheelchairs, and other assistance for voters aged over 85 year and PwDs, “to ensure a comfortable voting experience”, the statement added.

Breakdown of voters availing home voting facility

State/UT No. of 85+ electors approved for home voting by ROs 85+ electors who opted for home voting out of total No. of PwD electors approved for home voting by ROs % of PwD electors opting for home voting out of total Kerala 1,45,521 71.27% 62,240 25.50% Assam 19,774 19.32% 6,638 3.23% Puducherry 2,066 34.31% 1,621 11.6% TOTAL 1,67,361 53.5% 70,499 15.22% Source: Election Commission

General Elections, Bye-elections: Details The EC announced schedule for the General Election to Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal and bye-elections in six states on 15 March. Assam, Kerala and Puducherry are going to polls on April 9, 2026.

The notification for West Bengal Phase-I and Tamil Nadu has been issued on 30 March. Meanwhile, notification for West Bengal Phase-II will be issued on April 2, the poll body added.

EC seizes over ₹ 408 crore worth illicit inducements The EC seized over ₹408 crore worth of illicit inducements meant to influence voters across four states and one Union Territory (UT), it informed on 26 March.

According to the EC, more than ₹408.82 crore worth of illicit inducements was seized, including ₹17.44 crore in cash, drugs worth ₹167.38 crore, liquor worth ₹37.68 crore (16.3 lakh litres), precious metals worth ₹23 crore and other freebies worth over ₹163.30 crore. This came after the Electronic Seizure Management System (ESMS) activated on 26 February following announcement of the assembly elections and by-elections on 15 March, it added.