Over 2.3 lakh electors to avail home voting option in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry — Here's what we know

More than 2.37 lakh electors in poll bound Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry have been approved for home voting during the general elections and bye-elections, according to the Election Commission of India. 

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated30 Mar 2026, 08:39 PM IST
More than 2.37 lakh electors in poll bound Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry have been approved for home voting by the Election Commission.
More than 2.37 lakh electors in poll bound Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry have been approved for home voting by the Election Commission. (Raju Shinde)

Election news: Over 2.37 lakh electors in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry have been approved for home voting during the general elections and bye-elections, as per Election Commission of India (EC) data till 30 March.

The process is set to be completed by 5 April and includes the elderly, aged over 85, and people with disabilities, the official release stated. The commission's Returning Officers (ROs) will conduct a second visit if the voter is unavailable on the first visit, it added.

Home Voting: What are the processes followed?

  • The Commission, as per Section 60(c) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, provides the optional facility of home voting for elderly voters above 85 years of age and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) flagged in Electoral Rolls who may cast their vote through postal ballot.

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  • Such electors have to apply to their concerned RO within five days from the date of notification.
  • Electors have been informed in advance of the schedule of the polling team who will collect their vote. The process has already begun and is scheduled to be completed by 5 April.
  • A second visit will also be undertaken if the voter is not available on the first visit.

How is free and fair elections ensured by EC during home voting?

  • A videographer will accompany the polling officials along with police security cover to “ensure utmost transparency while preserving the secrecy of the vote”.
  • According to the EC, candidates of recognised political parties, who are contesting the elections have been provided a list of the electors who are availing home voting facility and have been informed about the visit schedule of polling teams as per procedure.

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  • This is done so that they can dispatch their own representatives to accompany the polling teams after intimation in Form 10 to the RO.

What if I could not register for home voting?

For eligible voters who were unable to register for the optional home voting facility, they will be provided with all necessary facilities at the polling stations.

This includes volunteers, wheelchairs, and other assistance for voters aged over 85 year and PwDs, “to ensure a comfortable voting experience”, the statement added.

Breakdown of voters availing home voting facility

State/UTNo. of 85+ electors approved for home voting by ROs85+ electors who opted for home voting out of totalNo. of PwD electors approved for home voting by ROs% of PwD electors opting for home voting out of total
Kerala1,45,52171.27%62,24025.50%
Assam19,77419.32%6,6383.23%
Puducherry2,06634.31%1,62111.6%
TOTAL1,67,36153.5%70,49915.22%
Source: Election Commission

General Elections, Bye-elections: Details

The EC announced schedule for the General Election to Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal and bye-elections in six states on 15 March. Assam, Kerala and Puducherry are going to polls on April 9, 2026.

The notification for West Bengal Phase-I and Tamil Nadu has been issued on 30 March. Meanwhile, notification for West Bengal Phase-II will be issued on April 2, the poll body added.

EC seizes over 408 crore worth illicit inducements

The EC seized over 408 crore worth of illicit inducements meant to influence voters across four states and one Union Territory (UT), it informed on 26 March.

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According to the EC, more than 408.82 crore worth of illicit inducements was seized, including 17.44 crore in cash, drugs worth 167.38 crore, liquor worth 37.68 crore (16.3 lakh litres), precious metals worth 23 crore and other freebies worth over 163.30 crore. This came after the Electronic Seizure Management System (ESMS) activated on 26 February following announcement of the assembly elections and by-elections on 15 March, it added.

To secure fair and free elections, the Commission has deployed more than 5,173 flying squads across the states/UT to ensure that the complaints are attended to within 100 minutes. Further, over 5,200 Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) have also been deployed for setting up surprise nakas (checkpoints) at different locations, it added.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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