Over 2.3 lakh electors to avail home voting option in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry — Here's what we know

Election news: Over 2.37 lakh electors in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry have been approved for home voting during the general elections and bye-elections, as per Election Commission of India (EC) data till 30 March.
The process is set to be completed by 5 April and includes the elderly, aged over 85, and people with disabilities, the official release stated. The commission's Returning Officers (ROs) will conduct a second visit if the voter is unavailable on the first visit, it added.
For eligible voters who were unable to register for the optional home voting facility, they will be provided with all necessary facilities at the polling stations.
This includes volunteers, wheelchairs, and other assistance for voters aged over 85 year and PwDs, “to ensure a comfortable voting experience”, the statement added.
|State/UT
|No. of 85+ electors approved for home voting by ROs
|85+ electors who opted for home voting out of total
|No. of PwD electors approved for home voting by ROs
|% of PwD electors opting for home voting out of total
|Kerala
|1,45,521
|71.27%
|62,240
|25.50%
|Assam
|19,774
|19.32%
|6,638
|3.23%
|Puducherry
|2,066
|34.31%
|1,621
|11.6%
|TOTAL
|1,67,361
|53.5%
|70,499
|15.22%
|Source: Election Commission
The EC announced schedule for the General Election to Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal and bye-elections in six states on 15 March. Assam, Kerala and Puducherry are going to polls on April 9, 2026.
The notification for West Bengal Phase-I and Tamil Nadu has been issued on 30 March. Meanwhile, notification for West Bengal Phase-II will be issued on April 2, the poll body added.
The EC seized over ₹408 crore worth of illicit inducements meant to influence voters across four states and one Union Territory (UT), it informed on 26 March.
According to the EC, more than ₹408.82 crore worth of illicit inducements was seized, including ₹17.44 crore in cash, drugs worth ₹167.38 crore, liquor worth ₹37.68 crore (16.3 lakh litres), precious metals worth ₹23 crore and other freebies worth over ₹163.30 crore. This came after the Electronic Seizure Management System (ESMS) activated on 26 February following announcement of the assembly elections and by-elections on 15 March, it added.
To secure fair and free elections, the Commission has deployed more than 5,173 flying squads across the states/UT to ensure that the complaints are attended to within 100 minutes. Further, over 5,200 Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) have also been deployed for setting up surprise nakas (checkpoints) at different locations, it added.
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