Electoral Bonds data 2nd list LIVE: The Election Commission of India on 17 March uploaded the data received in digitized form from the registry of the Supreme Court on electoral bonds on its website.
Earlier on 15 March, the EC had released the first detailed data on electoral bonds, after sourcing it from the State Bank of India. The apex bank was asked by SC to submit data to EC. Catch all the live updates here
Electoral Bonds data 2nd list LIVE: Mamata Banerjee’s party encashed the second largest amount of donations before 2019 according to the data released by the EC. (Click to read more)
Electoral Bonds data 2nd list LIVE: The electoral bonds data released by the Election Commission is believed to be of the period before April 12, 2019. Electoral bond details after this date was made public by the poll panel last week.
Electoral Bonds data 2nd list LIVE: Congress redeemed a total of ₹1,334.35 crore through electoral bonds, according to EC data.
Electoral Bonds data 2nd list LIVE: The sealed cover data of electoral bonds for the period March 2018 - April 2019 made public by ECI includes the donation amount to the parties, but it doesn’t include the names of the donors. Hence, there is no information about who donated how much to the BJP and other parties. However, a few parties have voluntarily disclosed the names of their donors.
Electoral Bonds data 2nd list LIVE: Trinamool Congress has emerged as the second largest recipient of donations through the SBI electoral bonds scheme. TMC has earned a total of ₹1397 crore donations, whereas K Chandrashekar Rao's BRS is the fourth largest recipient after BJP, Trinamool and Congress.
Electoral Bonds data 2nd list LIVE: K. Chandrashekar Rao’s BRS has emerged as the fourth largest recipient through electoral bonds. The party has encashed worth Rs 1,322 crore.
Electoral bonds data LIVE updates: SP got ₹14.05 crore via electoral bonds, Akali Dal ₹7.26 crore, AIADMK ₹6.05 crore, National Conference ₹50 lakh, says EC data.
According to the latest data released by EC on electoral bonds, Congress redeemed a total of ₹1,334.35 crore through electoral bonds
The latest data released by Election Commission revealed Biju Janata Dal encashed electoral bonds worth ₹944.5 crore, while YSR Congress got ₹442.8 crore, TDP ₹181.35 crore.
According to the latest data released by EC on electoral bonds, DMK received a total of ₹656.5 crore, including ₹509 crore from lottery king Santiago Martin's Future Gaming
Meanwhile, political parties like Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) had said that they didn't get donations via electoral bonds.
The EC released the data a day after it announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections that will take place in seven phases from April 19 to June 1.
"Data so received from political parties was deposited in the Supreme Court without opening sealed covers. In pursuance of the Supreme Court's order dated March 15, 2024, the Registry of the Supreme Court has returned physical copies along with a digitized record of the same in a pen drive in sealed cover. The Election Commission of India has today uploaded the data received in the digitized form from the registry of the Supreme Court on electoral bonds on its website," EC said.
