Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman defends the electoral bonds scheme: ‘One step better than what went before’
FM Nirmala Sitharaman defends the now-scrapped electoral bonds scheme, advocates transparency in electoral funding, denies freezing Congress accounts, downplays 'unemployment' as election issue, underscores informal sector expansion under BJP since 2014.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has defended the now-scrapped electoral bonds scheme saying that the scheme was “one step better than what went before".
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message