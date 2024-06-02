Exit Poll 2024: ‘Will shave my head if Modi…,’ AAP's Somnath Bharti dismisses results claiming landslide BJP victory
Dismissing all exit poll 2024 predictions, Somnath Bharti, AAP leader and New Delhi Lok Sabha candidate, claimed that people have heavily voted against BJP this year and ‘he will shave off his head if Mr Modi becomes PM for the third time’.