Dismissing all exit poll 2024 predictions , Somnath Bharti, AAP leader and New Delhi Lok Sabha candidate, claimed that people have heavily voted against BJP this year and ‘he will shave off his head if Mr Modi becomes PM for the third time’.

Taking to X, Bharti says, I will shave off my head if Mr Modi becomes PM for the third time. Mark my word!

“All exit polls will be proven wrong on 4th June and Modi ji will not become prime minister for the third time. In Delhi, all seven seats will go to India ALLIANCE."

Fear of Mr Modi does not allow exit polls to show him loose. Hence we all need to wait for actual results scheduled to be delivered on June 4th. People have voted very heavily against BJP, he further adds

Modi set for landslide election win in India, exit polls predict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party is set to win a decisive majority in India’s election for the third time in a row, several exit polls showed, extending his decade in power atop the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

The polls showed his Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance will win substantially more seats than the 272 needed for a majority in India’s 543-seat lower house of parliament. Official election results will be released June 4.

Modi claimed victory for the BJP-led alliance based on the exit poll results, saying the ruling party’s track record resonated with voters, especially the poor.

“I can say with confidence that the people of India have voted in record numbers to reelect the NDA government," he said in a post on social media platform X. He also criticized the opposition alliance’s campaign for failing to provide a vision for the country.

The results are likely to boost Indian financial markets, which had been volatile in recent weeks amid speculation the BJP and its allies would fail to meet Modi’s ambitious goal of winning 400 seats.

