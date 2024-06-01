Exit Poll 2024: Most of the exit-poll results declared on Saturday predict a historic third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance is projected to secure more than 350 seats, crossing the Lok Sabha's halfway mark, while the Opposition INDIA bloc is expected to win in fewer than 200 seats.

Votes polled in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha election will be counted on 4 June.

According to Republic Bharat-Matrize, the NDA is likely to win 353-368 seats. The INDIA bloc, comprising the Congress party, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, the Communist Party of India, and several regional parties, is projected to win in 118-133 Lok Sabha constituencies, it said. Other candidates are expected to win 43-48 seats.

As per India News D Dynamics exit-polls, the NDA is likely to get 371 seats; the INDIA bloc 125-133 seats, and others 30 seats.

Republic Bharat-P Marq predicted 359 seats for the NDA, 154 for the INDIA bloc, and 30 for others.

According to the Jan Ki Baat exit poll, the NDA will get 362-392 seats, the INDIA bloc 141-161, and others 10-20 seats.

News Nation exit poll predicted that NDA will get 342-378 seats, the INDIA bloc 153-169 seats.

NDTV India - Jan Ki Baat predicted 365 seats for the NDA, 125 for the INDIA bloc, and 36 for others.

The six exit-polls suggest that the though the BJP-led NDA will win at least 350 seats, it will fail to cross 400 seat milestone.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said the INDIA bloc parties would win over 295 seats, adding that they had a people's survey with them.

He also said the INDIA bloc parties had sought time from the Election Commision for steps to be taken during the counting of votes.

Meanwhile, in a U-turn, the Congress on Saturday said the INDIA bloc parties would participate in exit-poll debates.

On Friday, the Congress party had said it would not participate in debates during exit polls, stating, "The purpose of any debate should be to inform the people."

Reacting to the party's decision, BJP chief J.P. Nadda had said the Congress’ decision not to participate in the Lok Sabha exit poll debates was an 'unequivocal confirmation' that it had conceded the election.

