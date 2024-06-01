Exit Polls 2024: With 350+ seats, poll of polls predicts majority for BJP-led NDA, INDIA bloc to get less than 200 seats
Most of the exit polls on Saturday evening projected that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would cross the half-way mark, securing at least 350 plus seats. The Opposition INDIA bloc is likely to remain way behind, with fewer than 200 seats.
Exit Poll 2024: Most of the exit-poll results declared on Saturday predict a historic third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.