Exit Poll 2024: Will BJP-led NDA create history, make its way into South India?

Exit Poll 2024: As the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 ended on Saturday, the exit polls are out, which might give us some idea about what is going to happen after official counting in June 4. The Exit Poll 2024 numbers from various organisation predict that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is penetrating in the South India, where they have historically done poor. This comes as a bad news for the Opposition INDIA bloc, who were expecting big gains from the Southern states.

Axis My India Exit Poll 2024

Karnataka- BJP: 20-22, JDS: 2-3, Congress: 3-5 (Total Seats 28)

Tamil Nadu- BJP: 1-3, DMK: 20-22, Congress: 6-8, AIADMK: 21 (Total Seats 39).

Kerala- Congress: 13-14, BJP: 2-3, UDF 4 (Total Seats 20).

