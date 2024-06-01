Active Stocks
Business News/ Elections / Exit Poll 2024: Will BJP-led NDA create history, make its way into South India?
Exit Poll 2024: Will BJP-led NDA create history, make its way into South India?

Devesh Kumar

Exit Poll 2024 are predicting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is penetrating in the South India, where they have historically done poor. This comes as a bad news for the Opposition INDIA bloc, who were expecting big gains from the Southern states

Exit Poll 2024: Voters standing in queue for casting votes at a polling booth during seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha election at Danapur Diyara in Patna, BiharPremium
Exit Poll 2024: Voters standing in queue for casting votes at a polling booth during seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha election at Danapur Diyara in Patna, Bihar

Exit Poll 2024: As the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 ended on Saturday, the exit polls are out, which might give us some idea about what is going to happen after official counting in June 4. The Exit Poll 2024 numbers from various organisation predict that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is penetrating in the South India, where they have historically done poor. This comes as a bad news for the Opposition INDIA bloc, who were expecting big gains from the Southern states. 

Axis My India Exit Poll 2024

Karnataka- BJP: 20-22, JDS: 2-3, Congress: 3-5 (Total Seats 28)

Tamil Nadu- BJP: 1-3, DMK: 20-22, Congress: 6-8, AIADMK: 21 (Total Seats 39). 

Kerala- Congress: 13-14, BJP: 2-3, UDF 4 (Total Seats 20). 

 

 

 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Published: 01 Jun 2024, 07:00 PM IST
