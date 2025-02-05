Delhi Exit Poll Results 2025 LIVE: Voting for the Delhi Assembly Election 2025 will be over by 6 p.m. today, February 5. The results will be announced on Saturday, February 8. Before the elections, however, exit polls will release the predicted results soon after the last vote is cast on Wednesday. Polling is being held for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi.
The Delhi Assembly Elections are a three-way fight between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress. A political party or alliance must win at least 36 seats to form agovernment in the national capital.
What are Exit Polls?
The exit poll predictions are based on voter feedback collected by survey agencies soon after the polling. While the idea behind the exit polls is to reflect public sentiment well before the actual results are announced, their accuracy has faced scrutiny in the past.
Delhi Election 2025 Exit Polls: Date & Time
The Delhi Election 2025 Exit Poll results will be declared after 6:30 pm on Wednesday. The Election Commission said in its notification that no exit polls can be published between 7.00 am to 6.30 pm today. The notification issued on January 22, also made it clear that under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, displaying any election matter, including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media would be prohibited during the 48-hour period ending with the time fixed for the conclusion of the poll.
