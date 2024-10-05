Exit Poll Results 2024 Live Updates: As voting for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir assemblies concludes, all eyes will now shift to the exit poll results — the predictions by agencies based on voter feedback collected after the polling.
Pollsters such as Axis My India, C-Voter, Nielsen and Chanakya will release their exit poll numbers, either independently or in collaboration with news channels, soon after the voting for 90 seats of Haryana is over. The 90 seats of Jammu and Kashmir voted in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1.
The results of both elections will be declared on October 8.
Past Exit Polls
While the idea behind the exit polls is to reflect public sentiment well before the actual results are announced, their accuracy has faced scrutiny many times in the past.
For example, in the last Jammu and Kashmir elections held in 2014, the exit poll predictions were close to the actual results. The exit polls had predicted that the PDP would be the single-largest party with 32-38 seats in the 87-member house, falling short of crossing the magic mark of 44 seats, followed by the BJP at 27-33. The National Conference (NC) was predicted to get 8-14 seats and the Congress at 4-10. The accuracy was close.
In the final results, the PDP won 28 seats, the BJP 25, the NC 15, and the Congress 12, not far off the mark.
This time, the NC and Congress are contesting elections in an alliance, while the BJP and the PDP are other big players in Jammu and Kashmir.
While the BJP was predicted to win an average of 43 seats, INLD was projected to secure 27 and Congress 13. No pollster predicted more than 15 seats for Congress.
2019 Haryana Assembly Election Exit Poll
In the 2019 assembly polls in Haryana, exit poll results showed the BJP crossing the majority mark comfortably with most pollsters predicting more than 60 seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly for the saffron party. The exit polls gave about 18 seats to the Congress party.
As it turned out, exit polls were yet again inaccurate. In reality, BJP won 40 seats, six short of majority mark and the Congress won 31 seats.
Even in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, at least 12 exit polls predicted a landslide win for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). But the predictions were horribly wrong yet again. The BJP-led NDA finished with just 293 seats when the actual results came. In fact, unlike 2014 and 2019, the BJP failed to win a simple majority on its own.
The Congress-led INDIA bloc bagged 235 seats defying the exit polls.
BJP eyeing a hat-trick in Haryana
The ruling BJP is eyeing a hat-trick of electoral victories in the state, while the Congress party hopes to come back after being in opposition for a decade in Haryana.
Apart from the BJP and the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) also have stakes in today's election.
The exit poll results generate a lot of interest before the actual result day, their inaccuracy in the recent elections notwithstanding. What remains to be seen is how accurately the pollsters will predict the results of the Haryana and Jammu-Kashmir elections this time.
