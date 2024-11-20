Exit Poll Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Voting is underway across 288 assembly seats of Maharashtra and 38 seats of Jharkhand today, November 20.
Soon after the last vote is polled, exit polls by different agencies will start releasing numbers predicting the anticipated winners and cote share for both Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections.
The first exit poll results will be released today after 6:30 pm, half an hour after the voting closes. The actual results will, however, be declared on November 23, when the votes of both assembly elections will be counted.
What are Exit Polls?
Exit Polls are predictions based on voter feedback collected by survey agencies after the polling. The basic idea behind exit polls is to reflect public sentiment well before the actual results. However, their accuracy has often faced scrutiny.
The TV channels and other survey organisations can start releasing exit poll results after 6.30 pm, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines. These poll results cannot be published until half an hour after the polling ends, in accordance with Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Exit Polls
The contest in Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 is largely bipolar between two alliances – the Mayayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is in alliance with Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the ruling Mahayuti banner. The opposition MVA alliance comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP (Sharad Pawar) and the Congress party.
In Jharkhand, the fight is between the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led INDIA bloc and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
What did Exit Polls say in 2019?
In the 2019 assembly elections, the exit polls were generally correct in predicting the results for Maharashtra and Jharkhand. However, the numbers were not entirely accurate when compared to the final results.
In Maharashtra, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of the BJP and the Shiv Sena (SHS) won a majority. However, the alliance was dissolved after differences over the government formation precipitated a political crisis.
The JMM emerged as the largest party with 30 seats in the 2019 Assembly Elections, while the BJP won 25 seats. The Congress won 16 seats, the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) got 3 seats, and the All Jharkhand Students Union won 2 seats.
The JMM formed a government with the support of the Congress and the RJD.
The poll of polls based on six different exit polls predicted 213 seats for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, and 61 for the Congress-NCP in 2019 elections.
And as it turned out, the BJP get 105 seats, making it the single-largest player in the state. The Shiv Sena got 56 seats, taking the then NDA’s seats to 161 – well above the majority mark of 145 seats. The Congress won 44 seats, and the NCP, 54, for a total of 98.
